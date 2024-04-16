After going through a whirlwind of emotions, ever since she competed for the NCAA Tournament title run for Iowa during this past month, Caitlin Clark finally made it to the WNBA Draft. As she became the No. 1 pick selected by the Indiana Fever, the rising star confessed she was feeling a little nervous despite there was no real surprise.

“I dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade, and it’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but more than anything, just trying to soak it in,” she revealed during the ceremony.

The former Hawkeyes guard became one of the greatest ever athletes in women’s college basketball and a household name among fans from all over. Following her record-breaking career, she hopes to give life back to the Indiana franchise alongside last year’s No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston, who once played with Clark on a USA Basketball Under-19 squad.

Caitlin Clark last night: – Number 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

– First ever athlete to wear Prada during draft night.

-Sold out all sizes of her jersey. WILD 😨🔥 pic.twitter.com/8d2SNS9Wbw — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 16, 2024

“Obviously going to an organization that has, in my eyes, one of the best post players in the entire world,” Clark told the press. “My point guard eyes just light up at that. And obviously, Aliyah has been one of my teammates before. I’m excited. I can’t wait.”

The 22-year-old hasn’t just been resting after losing to South Carolina at the end of March Madness, as she first made her way to California to be honoured with the John R. Wooden Award and then flew to New York for a short appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“I think obviously the course of the last few weeks has been pretty insane in my life, the last two months playing basketball as long as I possibly could in my college career,” Caitlin expressed. “I think the biggest thing is I’m just very lucky to be in this moment, and all these opportunities and these things, they’re once in a lifetime.”

Clark became the first ever NBA or WNBA star to ever wear Prada to the ceremony, as he dressed in a white jacket and shirt. As soon as she was drafted, she proceeded to hug her family and then share a moment with Iowa coach Lisa Blunder. The WNBA Draft took place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in front of at least 1,000 fans.

Cameron Brink was drafted at No. 2 by Los Angeles as she just became the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

Los Angeles finally drafted Cameron Brink as the No. 2 pick, and will be given the Stanford star a two-way player contract. “When they called my name, a huge wave of emotions hit me,” said the new Sparks athlete. “I saw my mom tearing up and my dad and it hit home.”

Brink was given this season’s Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, but she is also a prolific scorer. After the L.A. team saw Nneka Ogwumike leave for Seattle in free agency, they open their arms to Brink so she can hopefully became a future franchise player.

Brink’s godmother is none other than Sonya Curry, the mother of Warriors star Stephen Curry. “I FaceTimed Steph five minutes before the show started and he said have fun with it,” Cameron shared. “He can share so much great advice since he’s been through this. Make stuff like this fun as it can be stressed.”

While Dallas took guard Jay Sheldon with the fifth pick, Washington selected Aaliyah Edward of UConn as No. 6, following Chicago’s pick of Angel Reese at seventh. “She’s a great player and I’m a great player. Nobody’s going to get no rebounds on us,” said Camila Cardoso, her new teammate in Illinois.