Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley is set to return from left knee surgery and play for the first time since early December. Mobley, 22, last played on Dec. 6 against the Orlando Magic.

The 6-foot-11 forward underwent an arthroscopic procedure on Dec. 18. Following surgery, the Cavaliers announced he would miss up to two months.

Mobley was upgraded to questionable ahead of Monday night’s home game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. He participated in the Monday morning shootaround.

Unless the third-year wing has a setback in pregame warmups, he should make his return at home.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Cavaliers hold 14th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks.

#Cavs Evan Mobley, sidelined since Dec. 15, is trending toward making his highly anticipated return tomorrow night, sources tell @clevelanddotcom — exactly 6 weeks since knee surgery, a remarkable recovery for Mobley, who was given a 6-8-week timeline. https://t.co/MRduazwPga — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 28, 2024



Through 21 starts this season, Mobley is averaging 16 points and career highs of 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. The USC product is also shooting career bests of 57.3% from the field and 76.9% at the foul line.

In Cleveland’s 128-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 28, the forward recorded 17 points, a career-high 19 rebounds, and a season-high seven blocks in 35 minutes of action.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (knee) is questionable to play vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Cleveland’s rotation is expected to change with Mobley coming back. Prior to his injury, he was averaging 33.6 minutes a night in the 21 games he played.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff will likely have him on a minutes restriction, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Bickerstaff could revert back to the rotation he used to start the season before the injuries. The starting lineup included Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Mobley, and Isaac Okoro.

Garland also broke his jaw in Boston on Dec. 15. Since then, the next-man-up approach has worked out for Bickerstaff. Cleveland has gone 14-4 without Mobley and Garland.



Sam Merrill is averaging career highs of 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, 16.6 minutes per game. Merrill, 27, could very well lose minutes when Garland returns. He should remain a reserve.

Then there’s Dean Wade, who is averaging 5.9 points and career highs of 4.5 boards and 22.1 minutes per contest. Although players are stepping up in Cleveland, Mobley’s return could mean that Wade will come in off the bench.

Bickerstaff addressed his rotation predicament following the Cavs’ 126-99 victory over the Orlando Magic last week.

“We’re fortunate that we have guys that are versatile and we’re fortunate that we have guys that can defend multiple positions,” said Bickerstaff. “Guys have earned minutes. It’s not gonna be easy, obviously, but I’d rather have this problem.”

NBA sportsbooks show the Cavaliers as 1.5-point underdogs at home against the Clippers. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Los Angeles has a 57.4% chance of winning.