The Boston Celtics lost 122-112 to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals, falling to 24-2 when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each score at least 30 points.

Tatum ended his outing with 32 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 38 minutes of action. The four-time All-Star shot 13-of-26 (50%) from the field, 2-of-8 (25%) beyond the arc, and 4-of-7 (57.1%) at the foul line.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics remain the No. 1 favorites to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

Tonight is just the second time that Boston has ever lost a game in which Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 30+ points. The Celtics are now 24-2 in those games (regular season & playoffs).#Celtics | #DifferentHere pic.twitter.com/3WVKfn0Pbs — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 5, 2023



“We got to just be more connected defensively,” Tatum said. “But, I mean, it’s the NBA. Sometimes guys are going to make plays. He hit some tough shots. So, it’s kind of twofold.

“Guys get paid a lot of money to play basketball, and they’re pretty good.”

Meanwhile, Brown recorded 30 points, nine rebound, one steal, and two blocks in 32 minutes played. The eight-year veteran shot 14-of-23 (60.9%) from the floor and 2-of-7 (28.6%) from 3-point range.

Boston Celtics suffered only their second loss when Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown each score at least 30 points

The Celtics played without center Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his fourth straight game because of a strained left calf. Although Indiana outscored Boston 37-23 in the third quarter, the C’s clawed their way back from an 11-point deficit to force seven ties in the fourth quarter.

“Our turnovers [led to our loss],” said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. “It’s hard to withstand 18 turnovers, 16 turnovers. When you turn the ball over, you just let them get out of transition. … I just thought we lost on our offensive purpose. We didn’t take care of the ball.”

Boston entered the in-season tournament with the NBA’s best record. Not only do the Celtics have the best odds to win this season’s NBA championship, but the club was also the odds-on favorite to win the first-ever NBA Cup.

Jayson Tatum let his feelings be known about missing Vegas trip 😅 pic.twitter.com/T9y8DBbL05 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2023



Tatum was most upset about missing out on the chance to play in Las Vegas in the league’s semifinal round.

“Yeah, I wanted to f—king go to Vegas,” Tatum said, as he smiled. “I didn’t want to go home. I wanted to go Vegas, so yeah, I’m mad. Next year, I guess.”

Furthermore, the Pacers were 4-0 in group play. Indiana is the first team to reach the inaugural tourney’s semifinal round Thursday in Las Vegas and will now take on the winner of Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.