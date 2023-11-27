Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis (calf strain) to be reevaluated in 1 week

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will miss at least a week due to a left calf strain. Coach Joe Mazzulla said before Sunday’s 113-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks that Porzingis will be examined again “after a week or so.”

Porzingis, 28, suffered the injury in a loss at Orlando on Friday afternoon. The former Wizard left the game in the third quarter with tightness in his left calf after scoring nine points and grabbing four rebounds.

Through 15 starts this season, the 7-foot-2 big man is averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. The eight-year veteran is shooting a career-best 54.7% from the floor as well.

In Boston’s 108-104 season-opener victory against the New York Knicks on Oct. 25, the 2018 All-Star recorded a season-high 30 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in 38 minutes of action.

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (calf strain) to miss a week, Al Horford and Dalano Banton made starts

The Celtics also played without former Bucks guard Jrue Holiday against Atlanta. Holiday has now missed back-to-back games with a sprained right ankle.

Al Horford and Dalano Banton started Sunday in place of Holiday and Porzingis. Of course, Banton scored eight points in almost 19 minutes Sunday. Plus, Horford added six points and a team-high 15 boards.

“We’ve been playing eight for the majority of the season,” Mazzulla said. “You have to to find moments to give guys opportunities, see what we can develop and give guys chances. That was a perfect opportunity when you have guys out.”

Furthermore, the Celtics (13-4) are scheduled to play their next game Tuesday evening when they host DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (5-13). Chicago has lost its last four contests. This is also an NBA In-Season Tournament matchup.