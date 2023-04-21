Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon wins 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has won the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. Brogdon finished ahead of New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley for the award, garnering 60 out of 100 first-place votes and collected 408 total points.

Quickley received 34 first-place votes and 326 total points. Milwaukee Bucks wing Bobby Portis placed third, amassing six first-place votes and 97 total points. “This is such an honor. It’s definitely been a transition for me, coming from Indiana to Boston,” Brogdon said in an interview on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

Malcolm Brogdon was the clear favorite for Sixth Man of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0R2fP8OU6E — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 20, 2023

“But I’m with a great organization, I have great teammates, a great coaching staff,” Malcolm Brogdon added. “Joe [Mazzulla] has taken over and done a great job, so I want to thank those guys.” In 67 games off the bench with Boston, Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 26 minutes.

Plus, the seven-year veteran shot 48.4% from the floor, a career-best 44.4% beyond the arc, and 87% at the foul line. Moreover, in Brogdon’s Celtics debut on Oct. 16, the guard scored 16 points off the bench in a 126-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Malcolm Brogdon becomes third Celtics player to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year, joining two-time winner Kevin McHale (1984-85) and Bill Walton (1986)

Additionally, Brogdon becomes the second player to win both Sixth Man of the Year and Rookie of the Year, joining Mike Miller. The guard is also the third Celtics player in franchise history to win the Sixth Man award, joining two-time winner Kevin McHale and Bill Walton.

“I had the pleasure of playing with Giannis [Antetokounmpo], one of the best players in the world,” Brogdon said. “For me coming out of college, I was an All-American, I had good accolades, but you have to check your ego at the door, especially when I got to Milwaukee.

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon is the recipient of the John Havlicek Trophy as the 2022-23 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Full voting results and award history: https://t.co/sAPaYcriFa pic.twitter.com/EZD328xus1 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 20, 2023

“Then I went to Indiana, and me and [Domantas Sabonis] are running the show there, and my last two years there weren’t super successful. So for me, that was another gut check for me, in understanding maybe I’m not a No. 1 guy. But I can be a No. 2, 3 or 4, and then coming to Boston, playing behind [Jayson Tatum] and [Jaylen Brown] and these guys, proven All-Stars and soon-to-be All-NBA guys, it’s been a good fit for me.”

Furthermore, in the Celtics’ 122-106 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 14, Brogdon scored a season-high 30 points on 11-of-17 (64.7%) shooting from the field, 4-of-6 (66.7%) outside the arc, and 4-of-4 (100%) at the free throw line.

Equally important, Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk finished with the most points, rebounds, and assists off the bench in the regular season with 1,542. Brogdon ranked second with 1,528, followed by Russell Westbrook (1,475) and Bennedict Mathurin (1,361). All things considered, the Celtics guard deserved this award the most.

