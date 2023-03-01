Main Page
Celtics’ Mike Muscala (right knee) questionable vs. Cavaliers
Boston Celtics center Mike Muscala (right knee tendinopathy) is listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Muscala has missed a total of 14 games so far this season.
Last August, Muscala signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Feb. 9, the Thunder traded the 10-year veteran to Boston for Justin Jackson, a 2023 second-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-rounder.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Celtics remain the No. 1 favorite to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are still showing favorable odds for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.
Celtics announce Mike Muscala is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Cavs with right knee tendinopathy
— Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) February 28, 2023
Through 47 appearances this season, Muscala is averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 15.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 44.5% from the field, 39.5% beyond the arc, and 78% at the foul line.
While with OKC, the center scored a season-high 19 points versus the San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 27) and Houston Rockets (Feb. 4). In the Thunder’s 153-121 blowout win over Houston, Muscala shot 7-of-10 (80%) from the floor and drained five 3-pointers.
Celtics center Mike Muscala (right knee tendinopathy) questionable against Cavaliers on Wednesday
Other players listed on the Celtics’ injury report include Danilo Gallinari (left ACL injury recovery) and Jaylen Brown (personal). Gallinari remains out indefinitely, whereas Brown was upgraded to probable.
As for the Cavaliers, the Eastern Conference contender has a clean bill of health. Cleveland is 7-3 in its last 10 games. However, the team’s 118-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday snapped a three-game skid.
NBA LINEUP ALERT: Celtics SG/SF Jaylen Brown (personal) does not carry an injury designation for Wednesday's game vs. the Cavaliers. pic.twitter.com/tF0K7jkkAZ
— DK Nation (@dklive) February 28, 2023
Cleveland is 5-2 ATS in its past seven matchups against the Celtics. Not to mention, the Cavs are 5-2 in their previous seven meetings versus Boston. But they’re also 1-6 in their last seven games played at TD Garden.
Meanwhile, the Celtics are 7-3 in their past 10 contests as well. Monday night’s 109-94 loss to the New York Knicks squashed Boston’s three-game win streak. Nonetheless, the C’s are 13-2 in their last 15 home games. Boston is 9-1 ATS in its previous 10 contests played on a Wednesday.
According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston has a 59.1% chance of defeating the Cavaliers at TD Garden. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 6.5-point favorites at home.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed [2023].
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals [2023].
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide [2023].
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guarantee Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for [2023].
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for [2023].
- San Antonio Spurs are February’s biggest losers in the NBA after recording a 1-10 track this past month
- Celtics’ Mike Muscala (right knee) questionable vs. Cavaliers
- Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out tonight vs the Hawks, it’s his second game in a row out with knee soreness
- Big 12 Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
- Five-Star Recruit Isaiah Elohim Weighs Options, UCLA Emerges as Potential Destination
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Louisville Cardinals Poised to Land Top Small Forward Trentyn Flowers
-
Legal 7 days ago
Washington State Gambling Commission make arrest after $300,000 found missing from VGW Post 3207
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
2024’s Number One Ranked Point Guard Boogie Fland Expected to Commit to North Carolina Tar Heels
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Devin Booker proclaims the Suns went from “laughing stock of the NBA” to title contenders this season