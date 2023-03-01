Celtics’ Mike Muscala (right knee) questionable vs. Cavaliers

Boston Celtics center Mike Muscala (right knee tendinopathy) is listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Muscala has missed a total of 14 games so far this season.

Last August, Muscala signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Feb. 9, the Thunder traded the 10-year veteran to Boston for Justin Jackson, a 2023 second-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-rounder.

Celtics announce Mike Muscala is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Cavs with right knee tendinopathy — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) February 28, 2023

Through 47 appearances this season, Muscala is averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 15.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 44.5% from the field, 39.5% beyond the arc, and 78% at the foul line.

While with OKC, the center scored a season-high 19 points versus the San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 27) and Houston Rockets (Feb. 4). In the Thunder’s 153-121 blowout win over Houston, Muscala shot 7-of-10 (80%) from the floor and drained five 3-pointers.

Other players listed on the Celtics’ injury report include Danilo Gallinari (left ACL injury recovery) and Jaylen Brown (personal). Gallinari remains out indefinitely, whereas Brown was upgraded to probable.

As for the Cavaliers, the Eastern Conference contender has a clean bill of health. Cleveland is 7-3 in its last 10 games. However, the team’s 118-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday snapped a three-game skid.

NBA LINEUP ALERT: Celtics SG/SF Jaylen Brown (personal) does not carry an injury designation for Wednesday's game vs. the Cavaliers. pic.twitter.com/tF0K7jkkAZ — DK Nation (@dklive) February 28, 2023

Cleveland is 5-2 ATS in its past seven matchups against the Celtics. Not to mention, the Cavs are 5-2 in their previous seven meetings versus Boston. But they’re also 1-6 in their last seven games played at TD Garden.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 7-3 in their past 10 contests as well. Monday night’s 109-94 loss to the New York Knicks squashed Boston’s three-game win streak. Nonetheless, the C’s are 13-2 in their last 15 home games. Boston is 9-1 ATS in its previous 10 contests played on a Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston has a 59.1% chance of defeating the Cavaliers at TD Garden. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 6.5-point favorites at home.

