To hear Chris Paul talk about the importance of his family isn’t real news, as it has been well known ever since he started his basketball career that this is one of his main priorities in life. However, when the NBA veteran released his book Sixty One: Life Lessons From Papa, On and Off the Court, he further deepened on why these are his values.

The new Spurs star not only talked about his career aspirations and family values, but also paid homage to his late grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, and the incredible impact he had on his life. As said best by critics, “Jones was Paul’s mentor and imparted many life lessons to him at a young age.”

The title of the book Sixty One is tied to this legacy, as it serves as a symbolic reference to a high school match in which Chris compete after his grandfather passed away, and he went on to score 61 points that night. Incredibly enough, each one of his points in that game represented a year of Nathaniel’s life.

In a podcast interview that was posted before his book’s release in 2023, CP3 talked about losing him. “When I think about my grandfather and losing him, a lot of times when I’m riding around the city is when I’m thinking of, ‘Oh, me and Papa used to go eat there after church, or we used to go do this and do that,’ and now at this point in life, I try to share all those stories with my kids.

“It’s one of those things where you really don’t realize what you have until it’s gone,” he shared with great emotion. “So, my brother, we fought all the time over the front seat. Over this and that, and then when we dropped them off to school, it’s when I missed them because you realize that all those moments you start appreciating the fights ’cause you had somebody to do it with.”

Paul cherished his time in Golden State, and recognized the franchise’s greatness. “Obviously, it’s that elusive championship, you know, so going to a team with guys who have that pedigree, they’ve shown the ability to do it over and over again with a coaching staff with the prime time organization,” he said.

“So, as long as I’ve been playing, I still love learning, you know, so I’m excited about going into this team, this organization, and seeing how I can be a piece or just be part of the puzzle to help us, to help our team, win,” the player admitted.

The Future Hall of Famer Recently Revealed He Hasn’t Retired Yet Because Playing In The NBA Is Too Much ‘Fun’

Chris Paul ended his 19th NBA campaign after a lone season in Golden State, and produced averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game while dropping in 44.1% shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc across 58 games. Not bad, for a 39-year-old.

Now, he prepares for another challenge outside of California, as he signed a new contract in San Antonio to complete his two decades in professional basketball. Although many believed the future Hall of Famer was ready to retire, he recently assured that he has too much “fun” in the league and wants to keep at it.

“I think what keeps me going is it’s fun. I get a chance to play basketball every day and say that’s my way of life,” point guard told FS1‘s Colin Cowherd while explaining the reasons why he is still competing and going strong.

“I get a chance to take care of my family. I have a family, I have my kids, I get a chance to compete, I’ve been hooping since I was four or five years old. I still get a chance to do that at a high level, and I don’t take it for granted,” he added.