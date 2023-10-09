Clippers guard Terance Mann open to signing extension

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann is now eligible to sign a three-year, $56 million contract extension that would keep him with the Western Conference contender through the 2025-26 season.

Mann, 26, is slated to make $10.57 million in 2023-24 and $11.42 million in 2024-25. This is part of the two-year, $22 million extension he signed with Los Angeles in October 2021.

When asked during training camp if he would be open to signing a contract extension, Mann replied, “Open? I’ve been here for five years. Of course, I would be open to it.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Clippers hold eighth-shortest odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors.

As I asked Terance Mann about playing with another athlete like KJ Martin, I had to look up last season’s dunks. Zu led Clippers with 130. T Mann was second with only 47. Those two combined to play 4,042 minutes (1st/3rd on team) KJ Martin had 173 by himself ion 2,292 minutes. pic.twitter.com/tARCcVeBck — Law Murray 📱 (@LawMurrayTheNU) October 3, 2023



Terance Mann was selected 48th overall by the Clippers in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Florida State University. In 10 starts and 67 appearances with L.A. in the 2020-21 season, he averaged 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 18.9 minutes per game.

Moreover, he shot a career-best 41.8% from downtown.

With Kawhi Leonard out due to an ACL injury, Mann was placed in the starting lineup ahead of the 2021 Western Conference semifinals. In Game 6 of the Clippers’ 131-119 win against the Utah Jazz, Mann logged a career-high 39 points.

Furthermore, his 39 points on 7-of-10 (70%) shooting from 3-point range fueled a 25-point comeback and led the Clippers to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.

In the 2021-22 season, the New York native made 33 starts in 81 appearances. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged career highs of 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 28.6 minutes per game while shooting 48.4% from the floor, 36.5% beyond the arc, and 78% at the foul line.

Me: “Do you feel like a vet yet?” Terance Mann: “I would say so, yeah. This team is old still, so it’s tough to say that I’m a vet on this team, but I did a lot of work over the past 4 seasons, so I feel like I’m gaining respect as I go.”pic.twitter.com/ghql4d1C94 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 4, 2023



Last season, the Florida State product took a step back. Mann made 36 starts in 81 games, averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 boards, 2.3 assists, and 23.1 minutes per contest. However, he shot a career-best 51.9% from the field, 38.9% from deep, and 78% at the line.

Additionally, in the Clippers’ 121-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 15, 2023, the guard recorded a regular season career-high 31 points, along with six rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes as a starter.

