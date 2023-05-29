Dallas Mavericks Not Interested in Pursuing D’Angelo Russell

The Dallas Mavericks are at a crossroads. After one of the most disappointing collapses in NBA history, the team failed to even make the play-in tournament this year. Even with trading for Kyrie Irving to pair up with Luka Doncic mid-season, Dallas is in massive need of reinforcements for Doncic, especially if they want him to remain with the team long-term. One name that has been floated around is D’Angelo Russell. Russell has been a hot topic around Lakers nation on whether or not he will re-sign with the team. Despite some suggesting the Mavericks should cut ties with Kyrie and do a sign-and-trade for D’Angelo Russell, the organization has no interest in the one-time All-Star.

Dallas Mavericks Not Interested in Sign and Trade for D’Angelo Russell

D’Angelo Russell’s Tumultuous Season

D’Angelo Russell has not been able to replicate his lone All-Star campaign for awhile now. However, he still shows spurts here and there and can be effective in the right environment. He started this season on the Minnesota Timberwolves before being acquired by the Lakers at the trade deadline. This, of course, was his second stint with Los Angeles. With the Timberwolves, he tallied 17.9 points per game, 6.2 assists, and an effective field goal percentage of 56.7 percent.

When he got traded, his numbers remained comparable, but it was the postseason which showcased his shortcomings. During the playoffs, Russell failed to be a reliable third option for LeBron James and company as he only averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.9 total rebounds per game in 16 playoff games. Russell certainly looks as if he is still searching for a true home, so even if the Mavericks don’t pull the trigger on a trade, expect D’Angelo Russell in a different jersey next season.

Dallas Wants to Retain Kyrie Irving

Despite multiple reports suggesting Kyrie Irving will be headed to Los Angeles, the Mavericks are still willing to give the Kyrie-Luka experiment another chance. Due to cap limitations, the Lakers would have to propose a sign-and-trade with Dallas to make Kyrie to Los Angeles a reality.

This would mean D’Angelo Russell would be the main player coming to Dallas. As alluded to already though, the Mavericks are not interested in this deal. Despite the disappointing end to the season, Irving and Doncic still had solid moments together. If Dallas can retain Kyrie while adding some depth in free agency, especially in the frontcourt, the Mavericks will be one of the most interesting teams coming into next season.

