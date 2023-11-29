Home » news » Damian Lillard Leads The Nba In Clutch Points Of 2023 24 Season

Damian Lillard Leads the NBA in Clutch Points of 2023-24 Season

Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard Leads the NBA in Clutch Points of 2023-24 Season
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has scored 65 clutch points through 16 games of the 2023-24 season, leading all other NBA players. The seven-time All-Star is ahead of Mikal Bridges (51), Stephen Curry (48), LeBron James (45), Trae Young (44), and other players.

Lillard, 33, has scored 30 or more points in his last three outings. In Milwaukee’s 131-124 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, the guard recorded 32 points, four rebounds, and nine assists in 38 minutes of action. Also, the 12-year veteran shot 9-of-18 (50%) from the floor, 4-of-9 (44.4%) beyond the arc and drained all 10 free throws.

2023-24 NBA Clutch Points: Damian Lillard Leads List

NBA Player

Points

Damian Lillard 65
Mikal Bridges 51
Stephen Curry 48
LeBron James 45
Trae Young 44
Tyrese Haliburton 39
Kevin Durant 38
DeMar DeRozan 36
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  32
Jerami Grant 31
Kyrie Irving 31
Luka Doncic 31
Malik Monk 31

The NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award is an honor given to the NBA player who “best comes through for his teammates in the clutch” in the regular season. The winner receives the Jerry West Trophy.

Of course, the award debuted for the 2022-23 season. Players are voted on by a media panel via nominations from NBA head coaches. De’Aaron Fox won the first award over Jimmy Butler and DeMar DeRozan.

NBA sportsbooks show Damian Lillard as the odds-on favorite to win the award this season. Oddsmakers are still giving great odds to Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and other stars.

Through 16 starts this season, Lillard is averaging 26 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 34.3 minutes per game. The seven-time All-NBA member is also shooting 41.7% from the field, 33.6% from downtown, and 92.7% at the foul line.

While he’s not yet an offensive juggernaut with Milwaukee, Lillard is still a clutch player. The former Trail Blazer ranks 12th in points (416), fifth in 3-pointers (244), and second in free throws (139). When his team needs him to make a play, he’s there to do it.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks hold third-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

