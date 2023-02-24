In their first game back from all-star break the new-look Lakers scrapped out a 124-111 win at home vs the Warriors. Every game left on the Lakers’ schedule is highly important and the margin for error is very slim. The Lakers did deal with some injuries last night when starting PG D’Angelo Russell sprained his right ankle in the first quarter. He played just nine minutes and is expected to be reevaluated today to see if he’ll be able to play in their game on Sunday.

Russell had two points, four rebounds, and three assists in nine minutes played before he accidently stepped on a Warriors players ankle. Despite Russell missing the rest of the game a new face to the team, Malik Beasley, had a solid outing with 25 points and seven three’s made.

The one-time all-star did not seem to be too worried after the game when speaking to the media. California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.

Looks like an inversion ankle sprain for D’Angelo Russell. Timeline to return will be dependent on severity Grade I: 1-2 weeks

Grade II: 3-6 weeks

pic.twitter.com/1L9WvxEiK8 — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) February 24, 2023

D’Angelo Russell rolled his ankle last night after four games with the Lakers this season

After the Lakers win last night head coach Darvin Ham told the media that Russell was going to be reevaluated today, but initial X-ray’s came back negative. The Lakers PG said he was “not worried” about the injury and did not rule out the possibility of him playing in the Lakers next game on Sunday.

Coach Ham also gave a quote yesterday that no Lakers players will be resting for the remainder of the season unless the are injured. They need all the wins they can get at this point if they want to make the playoffs. We’ll have to see where Russell lies on whether he’s injured or not.

Luckily the Lakers have today and tomorrow off as rest and travel day’s with some time to heal up before they’re in Dallas on Sunday. Russell’s injury was highly unlucky when he stepped back not knowing someone was behind him. Dennis Schroder will likely be plugged back into the starting lineup if Russell does miss some time.