NBA Insiders Says That D’Angelo Russell And The Lakers Have A Mutual Interest In A Contract Extension

When Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, many thought he would end up back with LeBron James as a member of the Lakers. The Nets superstar took his talents to Dallas and the Lakers took an alternative route with a different trade. In a three-team deal they reacquired their former first-round draft pick D’Angelo Russell. After just three games with the Lakers this season, there are rumblings of both sides having mutual interest in a contract extension moving forward. 

In three games so far with the Lakers this season, Russell is averaging (17.3) points, (3.3) rebounds, and (5.7) assists per game. The one-time all-star is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, but it seems as if talks of a possible contract extension in the summer could keep him with the Lakers for longer than some expected.

With a 27-32 at 13th in the Western Conference, California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+2500) to win the Finals this season.

D’Angelo Russell could end up signing a contract extension wiht the Lakers in the near future

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski hinted last night that the Lakers and Russell have expressed mutual interest in a contract extension. He went on to say how he does not believe that the Lakers will go out and pursue Kyrie Irving this summer.

 “I think it’s more likely than not Kyrie Irving stays in Dallas just because of what they invested in him and his chance to get the kind of contract he wants is going to be with (Dallas)…But I do think they traded for Russell with the idea they’ll go forward with him on a new deal.” – Adrian Wojnarowski

Reports say that Russell is eligible for a two-year contract extension worth up to $67.5 million. Signing a two-year extension would also align him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their long-term contracts. James and Davis both have player options for the 2024-25 season in their contracts.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

