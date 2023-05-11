Dennis Rodman’s son, DJ Rodman, is transferring to USC right after Bronny James committed to join

The University of Southern California keeps adding young talent to their roster for the next season, as this past weekend Bronny James, LeBron’s son, committed to the Trojans in a long-awaited decision that had many college basketball teams hoping he’d join them.

Only three days later, DJ Rodman, the son of Hall of Famer Dennis, announced on his Instagram account that he is leaving Washington State to transfer to USC.

OFFICIAL: DJ Rodman is coming home! pic.twitter.com/cgrCi3bI7O — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) May 10, 2023

“All these ups and downs, lefts and rights led me to Fight On,” young Rodman posted on social media next to an edited photo of him already wearing a Trojan jersey.

Dennis’ son is a six-foot-six forward who is to become a fifth-year senior in California. With Washington State he started in 30 games, averaging 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 31.5 minutes per contest.

USC did not only land Rodman and James for this following campaign, as guard Isaiah Collier (the No. 1 ranked prospect from the class of 2023) and center Arrinten Page (ranked No. 38 in the class) have also committed.

“It’s great to be recognized, and it’s also having a target on your back, getting everybody’s best game. But it doesn’t really impact me. I’ve got bigger goals in mind,” Collier said about his new-found stardom.

The No.1 prospect in his class admitted that his decision was influenced by having family close by.

“I got a lot of family out there—my brother and uncle, a lot of my cousins, they’re really all in L.A.,” he said. “And definitely Coach [Andy] Enfield, the program they have, I want to help get them to a Final Four and play that style they ran back at Florida Gulf Coast. I still watch those ‘Dunk City’ March Madness highlights on YouTube—all the dunks.”

DJ Rodman will join Bronny James in USC as two young prospects whose fathers are NBA legends

This past Saturday, Bronny James finally revealed his choice to join USC after a long recruiting process. His father was probably more excited than himself, calling it “one of the best days of my life” right after the Lakers beat the Warriors for Game 3 of their semifinal clash.

Check out Rodman’s highlights from his spell in Washington, as he prepares to join his new teammates in Southern California:

“I’m super proud of him. Our family is proud of him,” LeBron told the press about his son’s decision. “For me personally, it’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone out of my family is going to college.

“Obviously, I didn’t go to college either. So it’s just a proud moment to see my son going to college. He’s the first one going to college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, super duper excited and happy for his journey, and today was a proud day.”

After Game 3, James admitted that he almost didn’t care if they didn’t win that night against Golden State. “I couldn’t lose today,” he assured. “No matter the outcome of this game, I couldn’t lose today personally. But I’ll take this cherry on top with this dub, though.”