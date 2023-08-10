Main Page
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Replaces Mike Greenberg As NBA Finals Host
ESPN’s Malika Andrews of NBA Today is replacing Mike Greenberg as the network’s new NBA Finals host. Greenberg, 56, hosted the show for the past two years. The former Mike & Mike radio show host moved over to NBA Countdown after the Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols feud, both of whom have since left the network.
Mike Greenberg and ESPN came to the mutual agreement for him to leave Countdown because of his busy schedule, per the New York Post. He currently hosts Get Up! on television and Greeny on ESPN Radio, both of which air daily on weekdays. Greenberg will also continue hosting Day 1 of the NFL draft.
REPORT: Malika Andrews is replacing Mike Greenberg as ESPN’s host for NBA Countdown and the Finals.
(via @AndrewMarchand, https://t.co/4q3nIG6bWg) pic.twitter.com/gup2T8ZL6p
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 9, 2023
Andrews, 28, will continue as the host of NBA Today. The California native has made appearances on SportsCenter, Get Up, NBA Countdown, Around the Horn, and The Jump. She first joined ESPN in October 2018 as an NBA journalist and reporter, covering the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.
After moving to New York, she then followed the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. During the NBA bubble in 2020, Andrews received recognition as ESPN’s on-site reporter in Orlando, Florida.
Malika Andrews replaces Mike Greenberg as ESPN’s NBA Finals host, Lisa Salters to continue as lead sideline reporter
Additionally, Malika Andrews led the 2020 NBA Draft telecast with virtual interviews of the top draftees as well. When Taylor and Nichols left the network, an opportunity presented itself for the University of Portland alumnus.
Andrews replaced Nichols at her ABC sideline reporter position for the NBA Finals, and she made history last year for becoming the first woman to host the 2022 NBA Draft. Now, she has Taylor’s lead NBA Countdown job after Greenberg.
Although Andrews has hosted Countdown the last two years, she has not yet covered the primetime editions or the NBA Finals pregame show. Note that Jalen Rose was let go from Countdown as part of ESPN’s layoffs in late June.
The rotating cast on Undisputed reportedly could include former Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Irvin. @NBCSports
The show reportedly will include Lil Wayne, Richard Sherman, Skip Bayless, and Rachel Nichols. pic.twitter.com/SAJOZFp5qN
— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 10, 2023
The rest of the pregame show will include Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon. Another member will probably be added to the team in the months ahead. For NBA game broadcasts, Lisa Salters will continue as the lead sideline reporter.
Furthermore, Mike Breen will be joined by Doris Burke and Doc Rivers on the lead play-by-play team after Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson were both fired by the network.
In other news, Nichols is now joining Skip Bayless on FS1’s Undisputed show, replacing NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. She will join former NFL star Richard Sherman and rap star Lil Wayne as panelists on the show starting Aug. 28.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- The Suns induct legends Amar’e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion into Phoenix’s Ring of Honor
- ESPN’s Malika Andrews Replaces Mike Greenberg As NBA Finals Host
- NBA champion believes that Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla will be ‘under a microscope’ this season
- Bulls’ Jevon Carter to wear No. 5 jersey for the 2023-24 season
- Detroit’s Cade Cunningham was considered one of the ‘best players’ during Team USA scrimmages
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Not one 8th grade student at LeBron James’ ‘I Promise School’ has passed a state math test in over 3 years
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Doris Burke to join ESPN’s NBA Finals broadcast team, to become first woman to call a U.S. men’s championship
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac launches anti-woke, pro-Christian apparel brand as alternative to Nike
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Phoenix Suns Unveil New Uniforms