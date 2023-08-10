ESPN’s Malika Andrews of NBA Today is replacing Mike Greenberg as the network’s new NBA Finals host. Greenberg, 56, hosted the show for the past two years. The former Mike & Mike radio show host moved over to NBA Countdown after the Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols feud, both of whom have since left the network.

Mike Greenberg and ESPN came to the mutual agreement for him to leave Countdown because of his busy schedule, per the New York Post. He currently hosts Get Up! on television and Greeny on ESPN Radio, both of which air daily on weekdays. Greenberg will also continue hosting Day 1 of the NFL draft.

REPORT: Malika Andrews is replacing Mike Greenberg as ESPN’s host for NBA Countdown and the Finals. (via @AndrewMarchand, https://t.co/4q3nIG6bWg) pic.twitter.com/gup2T8ZL6p — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 9, 2023



Andrews, 28, will continue as the host of NBA Today. The California native has made appearances on SportsCenter, Get Up, NBA Countdown, Around the Horn, and The Jump. She first joined ESPN in October 2018 as an NBA journalist and reporter, covering the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

After moving to New York, she then followed the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. During the NBA bubble in 2020, Andrews received recognition as ESPN’s on-site reporter in Orlando, Florida.

Malika Andrews replaces Mike Greenberg as ESPN’s NBA Finals host, Lisa Salters to continue as lead sideline reporter

Additionally, Malika Andrews led the 2020 NBA Draft telecast with virtual interviews of the top draftees as well. When Taylor and Nichols left the network, an opportunity presented itself for the University of Portland alumnus.

Andrews replaced Nichols at her ABC sideline reporter position for the NBA Finals, and she made history last year for becoming the first woman to host the 2022 NBA Draft. Now, she has Taylor’s lead NBA Countdown job after Greenberg.

Although Andrews has hosted Countdown the last two years, she has not yet covered the primetime editions or the NBA Finals pregame show. Note that Jalen Rose was let go from Countdown as part of ESPN’s layoffs in late June.

The rotating cast on Undisputed reportedly could include former Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Irvin. @NBCSports The show reportedly will include Lil Wayne, Richard Sherman, Skip Bayless, and Rachel Nichols. pic.twitter.com/SAJOZFp5qN — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 10, 2023



The rest of the pregame show will include Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon. Another member will probably be added to the team in the months ahead. For NBA game broadcasts, Lisa Salters will continue as the lead sideline reporter.

Furthermore, Mike Breen will be joined by Doris Burke and Doc Rivers on the lead play-by-play team after Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson were both fired by the network.

In other news, Nichols is now joining Skip Bayless on FS1’s Undisputed show, replacing NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. She will join former NFL star Richard Sherman and rap star Lil Wayne as panelists on the show starting Aug. 28.

