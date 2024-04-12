A serious accusation has taken the NBA world by storm this week when it was announced that ex-NBA player Ben McLemore was arrested on Tuesday on first-degree rape and other charges. The former athlete was first detained in Oregon and scheduled to appear in court the following day.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office website, the 39-year-old is facing charges on first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, second-degree sexual abuse and first-degree rape. For the first time since the news, McLemore issued a statement this Friday denying all accusations.

“The charges I was handed in court yesterday appear to allege that in 2021 I had sex with a woman who was too intoxicated to consent,” his statement begins. “I am not accused of using physical force to rape someone. Rather, I am accused of engaging in sexual activity with someone who now claims she did not consent.”

Ben McLemore says he did not rape woman as he faces multiple sex crimes https://t.co/XcifqrufRj pic.twitter.com/ek7t9e0Bgg — New York Post (@nypost) April 12, 2024

The basketball player was very outspoken about his position in this case, and rejected any possibility of it being true. “I did not rape this woman. I am not sexually abusive. I have never pursued a sexual relationship when I understood the woman was not interested in me and acting willingly,” he said.

According to Ben, the first time he heard about this situation was three years ago, when he still played for the Trail Blazers in the NBA. The player assures it will take time before he can prove his innocence to the world.

“The allegation dates back to October of 2021, during a time I played in Portland. It will take some time for us to uncover the facts. At this time, the prosecution has not provided my attorneys with any reports of evidence,” the statement reads.

McLemore claims that he’s doing everything possible to cooperated with the authorities. “My attorneys and I Cooperated fully with the investigation. I met every request they made of me, immediately and professionally,” he guarantees. “I indicated that I was interested in testifying in the grand jury but was refused that opportunity.”

The former NBA star appreciates all the support he’s received in the past days and promises to assist in investigation

McLemore, who currently plays for Rio Breogan in Spain, revealed he travelled immediately back to the United States for his court appearance and assist the police in their investigation.

“When my attorneys were informed of the charges, we immediately made plans for me to return to the United States for the first court appearance — and informed all law enforcement authorities and the Court of my travel plan. I could not have done more to assist in the process,” he said.

However, the 39-year-old is convinced that he has nothing to fear. “The truth will come to light. I am confident we will prevail and my name will be cleared,” he expressed in the statement. “Thank you all for your support. I appreciate all of you and am confident this will turn out as it should.”

The last time Ben played in the NBA was back in 2022 for the Portland franchise, but he also wore the Lakers, Kings, Rockets and Grizzlies jersey during his career. He was first drafted as the No. 7 overall pick by Sacramento in 2013.