Former NBA player Kenyon Martin Sr. is excited to watch son play for Clippers
Although Kenyon Martin Sr. played only one season with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2011-12, the former NBA player is excited to watch his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., play for the City of Angels.
“Oh absolutely [I’m excited KJ is playing for the Clippers],” Martin Sr. said while on Podcast P with Paul George. “I’ve made L.A. home for the last eight years now, so yeah.”
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Clippers hold eighth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
“Now I get to see him, and I ain’t got to pay for plane tickets, save some money. I just – he’s a winner in his heart. He despises losing, so for him to be able to play on a team, that’s fighting for something. These dudes are fighting for legacy, fighting for [a] championship, so they play different[ly].
“And that’s the way he approaches the game night in and night out. The guys that he play against know that. So for him to be in that environment and with an organization that know him and appreciate him, man, I’m ecstatic.”
Kenyon Sr. played for the Clippers under president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank during his coaching days with the New Jersey (Brooklyn) Nets. In February 2015, the Milwaukee Bucks waived the 6-foot-9 forward. Kenyon Sr. officially retired from the NBA on Jul. 3, 2015.
Former NBA player Kenyon Martin Sr. is excited to watch son, K.J. Martin Jr., play for the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023-24 season
In July, Kenyon Martin Jr. was traded by the Houston Rockets to the Clippers for two future second-round draft picks earlier this month, and the 2020 draft pick showed nothing but class to his former team.
“H-TOWNN!! I want to thank the Feritta Family and Rafael Stone for taking a chance on my 3 years ago and giving me a opportunity to be a NBA player,” Martin Jr. wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank Coach Silas and the staff I’ve had the past 3 years for coaching me. Thank you to all my weight coaches, trainers, and equipment managers.
“Through the ups and downs the past 3 years I had a blast putting on for the city of Houston. To my teammates you know how we rock I appreciate y’all for helping me become a better play each and everyday.
“Y’all continue to go out there a ball out. Houston till next time y’all always gonna have a place in my heart. Now on the next chapter of my life I’m extremely excited to go back home and put on for L.A. let’s get it Go Clips.”
LOVE HOUSTON ✌️ pic.twitter.com/saF5iPsUSo
— KJ Martin (@kj__martin) July 13, 2023
In June, Houston picked up Martin Jr.’s $1.9 million team option for the 2023-24 season prior to trading him. His team option is part of the four-year, $6.13 million contract he signed with the Rockets in November 2020. His cap hit for next season is $1,930,681.
Martin Jr. made 49 starts in all 82 games played in the 2022-23 season. The forward averaged career highs of 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 28 minutes per game. Martin Jr. also shot a career-best 56.9% from the floor.
In the Rockets’ 130-125 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Mar. 22, the California native scored a career-high 31 points in 39 minutes as a starter. He posted six boards and two blocks while shooting 12-of-18 (66.7%) from the field and 2-of-5 (40%) beyond the arc.
