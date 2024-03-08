Victor Wembanyama has been building a case during his rookie season to become the competition’s Defensive Player of the Year, especially as he’s the league leader in blocks with 3.4 per contest. However, not everyone agrees with him being in the race to conquer this award, as another former DPOY winner explains why he doesn’t deserve it.

Golden State’s Draymond Green took the mic at the start of the week and gave his take on the matter during his own podcast show. According to the four-time champion, he believes the French center will one day earn one or more of this accolade, but it wouldn’t make sense if he did so this campaign.

“He’ll have these numbers and he’ll have opportunities to win Defensive Player of the Years. I personally don’t think that is this year. Even if [Minnesota Timberwolves center] Rudy Gobert wasn’t having the year that he’s having and their team wasn’t having the season that they’re having, I still don’t think you can give that award to somebody who’s on the 24th-best defense in the league,” he explained.

Draymond Green does not believe Victor Wembanyama deserves DPOY. He goes on to say that if Wemby wins DPOY, then Jayson Tatum deserves MVP! pic.twitter.com/kS5xoEgWDq — Homer J. Sportson (@homerjsportson) March 6, 2024

After 56 matches so far this season, the 20-year-old is averaging 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game. While he’s leading the NBA in both blocks per contest and in total, he’s 12th in the league in rebounds, 14th in steals, 10th in defensive win shares and 3rd in defensive rating.

We can’t help but agree with the Warriors star’s point, especially as San Antonio currently sit as the worst club in the Western Conference at 13-49, and have allowed 120.2 points per match, which makes them the 25th-worst in the NBA.

Some time ago, reigning MVP Joel Embiid expressed that the Spurs big man should decide which role he wants to chose for himself, either more as a guard or in center position.

“Not trying to be too critical. Obviously, extremely talented. Right now, there’s so much hype around him, I think he’s trying to live up to the hype,” he started out. “That’s what I see. And I watch a lot of games. I think, first of all, he has to figure out where he wants to play, whether he wants to be a guard or a big or whatever.”

Superstars around the NBA have dedicated praise and words of advice for the San Antonio rookie

The best players in the league have recognized Wemby’s greatness throughout this 2023/24 NBA season, but they have also shared their views on how the rookie can still improve his game. Embiid, for example, wishes he’ll take things step by step and learn from his mistakes.

“Right now, I just feel like everything kind of feels a little forced, in the way that he’s playing. Which is not bad. Because the only way to get better is to play through it and learn. That’s the only way. You make a lot of mistakes, and you learn,” the Sixers center said at the start of the year.

Another NBA superstar decided to offer some advice for Wembanyama, who has impressed so far this season but still isn’t clear if he’s winning the race for Rookie of the Year. Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the youngster should emphasize on his mental and physical state.

“Take care of his body. Very important. Being healthy. Because there’s a lot of games, a lot of practices, a lot of shootarounds,” said the Bucks forward.”There’s going to be a lot of wear and tear. Take care of your body. Take care of your mental. Keep working on your game.”