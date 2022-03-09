Hawks vs Bucks Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

For Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Atlanta Hawks are preparing to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum; free NBA picks are featured here. This is the third matchup for these teams during this regular season. Keep scrolling for Hawks vs Bucks preview content.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks obtain their sixth straight win? Milwaukee is averaging 114 points and 46.91 rebounds per game. Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are posted below. If you usually place bets, read our list of the best NBA betting sites in 2022.

Hawks vs Bucks Game Information

🏀 Teams: Atlanta Hawks | Milwaukee Bucks

Atlanta Hawks | Milwaukee Bucks 📊 Record: Hawks (31-33, 28-36 ATS) | Bucks (41-25, 30-36 ATS)

Hawks (31-33, 28-36 ATS) | Bucks (41-25, 30-36 ATS) 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports North, ESPN, Bally Sports Southeast, ESPN2 and NBA League Pass

Bally Sports North, ESPN, Bally Sports Southeast, ESPN2 and NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Fiserv Forum; Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum; Milwaukee, Wisconsin 🎲 NBA Odds: Hawks +5.5 (-112) | Bucks -5.5 (-108)

Hawks vs Bucks NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Hawks vs Bucks Injuries

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

SG Kevin Huerter (probable)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

C Brook Lopez (out indefinitely) | PG George Hill (out) | SF Pat Connaughton (out indefinitely) | SG Grayson Allen (probable)

Hawks vs Bucks News and Preview | NBA Picks

Leading into tonight’s intraconference contest, head coach Nate McMillan and the Hawks are creating a game plan to upset the Bucks on the road. Atlanta is 2-2 in its past four games played. The Hawks are striving to bounce back from their 113-110 overtime loss to the Pistons — played on Monday. In their three point defeat on the road, guard Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a team-high 22 points in 39 minutes played.

Also, forward John Collins added another double-double to his career total. He amassed 17 points, 11 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32 minutes on the court. Now, the Hawks are 2-4 ATS in their last six matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents. Including this loss, they are 12-20 away, 19-13 at home and 10-22 ATS away.

Bucks Nation, the herd is starting to pick up steam again… 👀 pic.twitter.com/yzHG2gY0FM — Bucks Nation (@BucksNationCP) March 9, 2022

As for the Bucks, they are 6-4 in their previous 10 games played. More importantly, Milwaukee has won its past five consecutive contests. Their last loss was on Feb. 26, when the Nets defeated them 126-123. On Tuesday, in the Bucks’ 142-115 blowout road win versus the Thunder, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team in scoring with 39 points in 28 minutes of action. Free NBA picks are below.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 58.3% chance of winning.

Moreover, Milwaukee defeated Phoenix and Miami to kick off the month of March. Record-wise, both the Suns and Heat are two of the best teams in the league. The Bucks are 4-10 ATS in their past 14 matchups against their conference opponents.

After the Bucks blew out the Thunder, the team is now 23-12 at home, 18-13 away and 13-22 ATS at home. To add to that, in the previous three head-to-head matchups, the Hawks are 2-1 against the Bucks. On Jan. 17, Atlanta won 121-114 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs Bucks NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Atlanta is 2-4 ATS in the team’s past six games played.

The Hawks are 6-14 SU in their last 20 contests.

Next, the Hawks are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight road games.

On the other side, Milwaukee is 4-1 ATS in its past five contests.

The Bucks are 5-0 SU in their previous five games.

For one final note, the Bucks are 9-1 SU in their last 10 home matchups versus the Hawks.

Projected Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup

PG Trae Young | SG John Collins | PF Bogdan Bogdanovic | SF DeAndre Hunter | C Clint Capela

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

PG Jrue Holiday | SG Jordan Nwora | PF Khris Middleton | SF Giannis Antetokounmpo | C Bobby Portis

Hawks vs Bucks | Free NBA Picks

Additionally, at this point of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Atlanta is 23-16 as a favorite, 8-17 as an underdog and 10-22 ATS away, whereas Milwaukee is 38-16 as a favorite, 3-9 as an underdog and 13-22 ATS at home. The total has gone over in eight of the Hawks’ last 10 matchups versus Central Division teams.

Atlanta is too inconsistent and unpredictable to be trusted. Not to mention, the Bucks are 4-1 ATS in their past five games played in March. All things taken under consideration, pick the Bucks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 227.5. If you need sports betting assistance, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

