After a buyout agreement with the Utah Jazz, Russell Westbrook left the Lakers as a free agent by the end of February’s transfer deadline, and became a late addition for the Los Angeles Clippers. However, coach Ty Lue believes that the superstar fit in perfectly in his squad and helped them finish fifth in the Western Conference standings.

During his latest appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast last week, the trainer had nothing but praise for Russell, even calling his the team’s savior.

Especially considering hoy Paul George got injured by the end of regular season, and Kawhi Leonard also had health issues two games into the playoffs, the former MVP had to take in a lot of responsibility.

“I love Russ. From Day 1 … He saved us.” Ty Lue on Westbrook’s impact on the Clippers 🙏 (via All The Smoke Podcast) pic.twitter.com/d1sZNHzkgo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2023

“He’s a tough dude, tough-minded,” Lue assured. “What he did for our season, him, Plumlee, Bones, and Eric Gordon, what Russ and those guys did coming in the last 20 games of the season, he saved us. PG goes down and he went to another level.

“I love him. We got a great relationship. I can be real with him, he can be real with me. All he wants is the truth.”

Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 21 regular-season contests for the Clippers this year, while shooting 48.9% from the field, including 35.6% from range.

Believe me, Ty Lue knows what it is to play next go great players. During his podcast interview, he recalled what he felt when Michael Jordan returned from retirement to play with him in the Washington Wizards.

“I didn’t care if he was 90” Lue joked next to hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “You just get mesmerized by who he is… He averaged 20 points a game, at the age of 40 on one leg, and he played all 82 games.”

Starting his coaching career in Los Angeles, Lue recalled the reasons why the Clippers never won a championship with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin

Tyronn began his coaching career as an assistant coach for a Clippers team which was packed with stars, including Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and Deandre Jordan. As the team even failed to make the Western Conference Finals, Lue believes that situation is similar to what Shaq and Kobe had with the Lakers before.

“I think the biggest thing for me, it was CP and Blake…. two great players, and it reminded me a lot of Kobe and Shaq,” he shared. “They were young at the time, and so, I bet they look back on it right now, Blake and CP, if they look back on it now, they’d be like, ‘You know what, we coulda.’ It was special, very special. Two talented players. Two great players. And that was the biggest thing. When your two best players don’t really get along and take that next step together, it’s kinda hard.”

Check out the entire episode of “All The Smoke” podcast with head coach Ty Lue in the link below:

Back in 2020, George had a similar approach towards why he and Griffin weren’t succesful together in Los Angeles.

“It’s seriously one of those things you don’t realize what you have until it’s gone. I think about it at times. And me and Blake absolutely had our issues here and there, but I actually appreciated Blake probably a lot more after I left,” the player said three years ago.