Miami Heat center Cody Zeller (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday night’s Game 1 matchup against the Boston Celtics of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

Zeller did not practice Monday due to an illness. Through 10 games off the bench this postseason, the backup center is averaging 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 9.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 66.7% from the floor. According to a few NBA betting sites, the Heat have fourth-shortest championship odds, the lowest remaining odds among playoff teams. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo out for Game 1 vs. Celtics, as expected. The only other player on the Heat injury report for tomorrow is center Cody Zeller, who is questionable because of an illness. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 16, 2023

Zeller signed a contract with the Utah Jazz last October. However, the 10-year veteran was waived a month later. In February, the 6-foot-11 big man then inked a deal with the Heat for the remainder of the season.

In Miami’s 129-122 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Apr. 1, the center scored a season-high 20 points in 29 minutes as a starter. Along with grabbing eight boards, Zeller shot 9-of-13 (69.2%) from the field and drained two free throws.

Heat center Cody Zeller (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday night’s Game 1 matchup vs. Celtics of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

Entering Game 1 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, Miami is 7-2 in its last nine games. The point total has gone over in eight of the Heat’s past nine road games as well. They’re also 3-6 in their previous nine contests played on a Wednesday.

Additionally, the Heat are 9-3 ATS in their past 12 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. The point total has gone over in eight of Miami’s last 10 meetings away versus the Celtics as well.

#HEATCulture got us exactly where we want to be pic.twitter.com/TSvb0Qenjq — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Robert Williams III is expected to remain in Boston’s starting lineup for Wednesday night’s matchup at TD Garden. The Celtics are 11-3 in their last 14 home games. Not to mention, they’ve won nine straight contests played on this day.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have an 85.6% chance of winning at home over Miami. Sportsbooks show the Heat as eight-point underdogs away. Of course, Miami is 16-14 all time in the playoffs against Boston.

NBA Betting Content You May Like