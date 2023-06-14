The Miami Heat are expected to be a prominent suitor for Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal if a trade is negotiated or the team decides to rebuild, per sources. However, the three-time All-Star is still owed $207,740,400 over the next four years.

This is part of the five-year, $251.02 million max extension he signed with Washington last July. Beal will then earn $46,741,590 in 2023-24, $50,203,930 in 2024-25, and $53,666,270 in 2025-26. The 11-year veteran also has a $57,128,610 player option for 2026-27. His max deal includes a no-trade clause and a 15% trade bonus as well.

“It is unclear whether the Wizards will ultimately decide upon a rebuild or if they find an acceptable trade, but sources said both sides are working amicably to find the path forward, with the 2023 NBA Draft looming on June 22,” reported Shams Charania and Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Heat hold 12th-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

“Expect the Miami Heat to emerge as significant suitors for Bradley Beal… I’m told another team looming as a potential suitor…the Milwaukee Bucks.” Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania gave an update on the Wizards possibly looking to move Beal. pic.twitter.com/uLJXltDQSd — Stadium (@Stadium) June 14, 2023



“The sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the Miami Heat are expected to be prominent suitors for Beal if he reaches the market,” added Charania and Robbins.

Beal’s no-trade clause allows him the ability to control possible destinations and the trade package itself, which in turn would affect his future with a new team. Therefore, it’s a win-win situation for Beal.

More importantly, Bradley Beal turns 30 at the end of the month. His hefty contract, age, and injury history might turn away teams. Last February, Beal underwent season-ending surgery on his left wrist after appearing in only 40 games. He also shot a career-low 30% from 3-point range.

The No. 3 overall pick from the 2012 NBA Draft has not played a full 82-game season since 2018-19. In 50 starts of the 2022-23 season, the guard averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 33.5 minutes per game. Plus, the Florida product shot a career-best 50.6% from the field and 36.5% outside the arc.

Trading Beal would allow the new Wizards’ executives to add draft capital. Is it time for a change in scenery? Washington has never advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs in the guard’s entire 11-year career.

If the Heat indeed pursue Bradley Beal, have to imagine it’s a package centered around Tyler Herro and draft picks. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Beal is a very fun trio to envision. https://t.co/NqRabyCgxa — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 14, 2023



If the Wizards traded Bradley Beal, the team might be able to retain Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma. Would the Miami Heat trade Tyler Herro? That’s the question. Right now, Porzingis is the second-highest paid player with Washington. Porzingis’ cap figure for 2023-24 is $36,016,200.

This number is projected to consume 18.02% of the team’s salary cap next season, assuming the 7-foot-3 forward/center is not traded this offseason. This percentage depends on the league’s salary cap for the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, Kuzma has a $13 million player option for 2023-24. Kuzma has until next Saturday, June 24 to exercise his option. The Wizards cannot afford to keep Beal, Porzingis, and Kuzma. Considering the Heat lost the 2023 NBA Finals in five games to the Denver Nuggets, it makes sense why they’d be interested in adding another superstar.

