Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to probable for Friday night’s Game 6 matchup against the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Butler missed Game 2 of Miami’s second-round series loss versus New York. The six-time All-Star has not missed back-to-back games since Heat coach Erik Spoelstra rested the guard to end the regular season.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Heat have fourth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Philadelphia 76ers higher odds to win the Eastern Conference.

Heat injury report for Friday vs. Knicks:

Available: Bam Adebayo (shoulder), Cody Zeller (nose).

Probable: Jimmy Butler (ankle), Haywood Highsmith (knee), Caleb Martin (back).

Out: Tyler Herro (hand), Victor Oladipo (knee). — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 11, 2023

In Miami’s 119-114 first-round win in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the five-time All-Defensive member scored a playoff career-high 56 points in 41 minutes of action. Along with grabbing nine boards, the Heat guard shot 19-of-28 (67.9%) from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

According to a few sportsbooks, Jimmy Butler has second-best odds to post the next 50-burger this postseason. Some NBA betting sites are showing a higher probability for Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. In the first round, Curry scored 50 points in Golden State’s Game 7 win against the Sacramento Kings.

Heat guard Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to probable for Friday night’s Game 6 matchup against Knicks

Through nine starts this postseason, Butler is averaging 31.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 38.9 minutes per game. Plus, the 12-year veteran is shooting 55.1% from the field and 39.4% beyond the arc.

Furthermore, the Heat are listing Haywood Highsmith (knee) and Caleb Martin (back) as probable as well. Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Cody Zeller (nose) were also upgraded to available. Lastly, Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee) remain out indefinitely.

Miami is 9-2 ATS in its previous 11 encounters versus Eastern Conference opponents. The Heat have also covered the spread in their last five home games. And they’re 4-1 in their past five contests played on a Friday. For one more notable betting trend, the point total has gone over in eight of Miami’s previous 10 games.

"If Spo tells me to play 48 minutes, I will be suited and booted and ready to do that… and we'll win." – Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/pNo1QGFeQ8 — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) May 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Evan Fournier (illness) and Immanuel Quickley (knee) are questionable for Friday night’s elimination contest. New York is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Miami. Not to mention, the Knicks are 2-9 in their past 11 meetings versus the Heat.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 65.9% chance to even the series at 3-3 in Game 6 on Friday night. However, sportsbooks show the Heat as a 5.5-point favorite at home.

NBA Betting Content You May Like