Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones made headlines this offseason after dissing his teammates on social media and for refusing to participate in optional team drills. Prior to training camp, the Hornets made a decision to keep Jones away from the team indefinitely.

“Hornets seem concerned about Kai Jones, whose odd behavior on social media has raised eyebrows and worried people,” The Charlotte Observer’s Scott Fowler posted on X.

Monday afternoon, Jones posted this message on X, “I have officially requested to be traded from the Charlotte Hornets. #GOATLIFE.”

According to league rules, Kai Jones could be fined up to $150,000 for publicly requesting a trade.

The rule reads:

“Any player (or, for clarity, any player representative or person acting with authority on behalf of a player) who publicly expresses a desire to be traded to another Team shall be subject to a fine and/or suspension. The maximum fine that may be imposed by the NBA on a player pursuant to the foregoing shall be $150,000.”

Moreover, this latest news is just the tip of the iceberg. In August, Jones insulted his fellow Hornets teammates Nick Richards and Mark Williams. He replied to trolls on his Instagram posts after they called him a worse player than Richards and Williams.

About Richards, Jones said, “I’m more assertive with the ball than him [and] I can read myself.” Of Williams, Jones posted, “show me a video of Mark pulling up going left and hitting it. Anywhere man in college some where [sic] show one.”

Jones, 22, was selected 19th overall by the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Texas at Austin. The 6-foot-11 center was then traded to the Hornets.

The Bahamian hooper has appeared in a combined 67 games off the bench for Charlotte the last two NBA seasons, averaging 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 9.1 minutes per game.

Furthermore, in 46 games as a reserve in the 2022-23 season, the center averaged career highs of 3.4 points, 2.7 boards, and 12 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot 55.8% from the floor and a career-best 73.1% at the foul line.

In Charlotte’s 137-134 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 28, 2023, the Texas product recorded career highs of 12 points and 14 rebounds in 22 minutes of action.

Additionally, his contract carries team option salaries of $3.04 million for 2023-24 and $4.69 million for 2024-25. Jones’ 2024-25 option deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Perhaps the Hornets will trade him by then.

