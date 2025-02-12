The Philadelphia 76ers (20-33, 20-33 ATS) are visiting the Brooklyn Nets (19-34, 28-24-1 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream. NBA betting sites show the Sixers as 2.5-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch 76ers vs. Nets Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets 📅 76ers vs. Nets Game Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Philadelphia, YES Network

NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Philadelphia, YES Network 💻 Free 76ers vs. Nets Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 76ers vs. Nets Game Odds: 76ers -2.5 (-110) | Nets +2.5 (-110)

76ers vs. Nets Injuries

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SG Eric Gordon (wrist; questionable) | PG Kyle Lowry (hip; questionable) | SG Jared McCain (knee; out for the season)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

C Nic Claxton (ankle; questionable) | SG Bojan Bogdanovic (foot; out indefinitely) | PF Noah Clowney (ankle; out indefinitely) | SG Cam Thomas (hamstring; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

Philadelphia enters the matchup against Brooklyn after losing four straight games. The 76ers are 14-19 in Eastern Conference play and 10-16 on the road this season.

The Sixers are 4-6 in their last 10 games, averaging 114.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.6 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field.

Although Philadelphia is 2-0 against the Nets this season, the team heads into the final game before the All-Star break a season-worst 13 games under .500. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George are rarely available at the same time.

Embiid played in his 17th game Tuesday and recorded 27 points and 12 rebounds, but the Sixers wound up losing 106-103 at home to the Toronto Raptors.

On the other side, Brooklyn is 10-23 in Eastern Conference games, 14-12 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents, and 8-17 at home this season.

The Nets are coming off a 97-89 home win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Brooklyn outscored the Hornets 51-35 in the second and third quarters.

Nic Claxton led six Brooklyn players in double figures on Monday with 16 points. Claxton has reached double figures in five of his past six games, but he’s questionable for Wednesday’s game with a right ankle sprain.

Brooklyn is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 98.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.3 steals, and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Sixers hold a 61.4% chance of defeating Brooklyn. The Nets 1-7 in their last eight home games played against the 76ers, while Philadelphia is winless in its past five meetings with an Eastern Conference opponent.