WATCH: Ben Simmons gets booed by Philly fans at Wells Fargo Center

Watch Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons receive boos by Philly fans in his return to the City of Brotherly Love before playing the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

“At 6’10” from LSU, No. 10 Ben Simmons,” said an announcer over the mic as he read the Nets’ starting lineup. But as soon as the speaker mentioned LSU, boo birds from Philly fans were heard throughout Wells Fargo Center.

Ben Simmons gets introduced in the Nets starting lineup 👀 Brooklyn-Philadelphia NOW on #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/q4FzlOgSRM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 23, 2022

The crowd chanted "F@$% Ben Simmons!" towards the end of the first quarter. Sixers lead 33-26 after one. Shake Milton leads the Sixers with seven points on 3-5 shooting. Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton have eight each for the Nets. Simmons with four and four assists. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 23, 2022

Near the end of the first quarter, some fans were heard chanting, “F—k Ben Simmons!” Each time the former Sixer possessed the ball, fans booed. This is not anything out of the ordinary for Philly fans.

Prior to the game, teammate Seth Curry offered his assistance to the 26-year-old. “I’m trying to get out there and help him any way I can, make his life easier just like he does for me out there on the floor,” said Curry.

Before the matchup, Simmons was asked whether it felt anticlimactic to be playing a 76ers team minus Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden. “The fans will make up for it, I think,” responded Simmons.

Furthermore, Shake Milton led the Sixers in scoring with seven points in the first 12 minutes. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton wrapped up the quarter with eight points each as well.

Simmons finished the opening quarter with four points and four assists. By halftime, Durant led Brooklyn in scoring with 14 points in 19 minutes of action. Watch the fans’ reaction of Simmons making his free throws.

Ben Simmons made both free throws. He's locked in. pic.twitter.com/KQWo5dcDxE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2022

At halftime, the Sixers lead 63-57. De’Anthony Melton is the scoring leader for Philly with 14 points. In 15 minutes played, Simmons has contributed nine points, five assists, and three boards.

Philly fans have not affected the guard’s performance. Bettors were unsure whether or not a return to Philadelphia would bother Simmons psychologically.

Following a pregame workout, the Nets guard was spotted signing autographs and taking selfies with fans. Watch the video below.

Ben Simmons signs autographs in Philadelphia, and selfies "for all the haters" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mBKuAbDTwg — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 22, 2022

“I know what’s coming. That’s part of the game,” the Nets guard said on Monday. “Philly fans, one thing about Philly fans is they are incredible.

They are die-hard Philly, and they are everything Philly, whatever it is. I respect that about the city. It’s a sports town. That’s Philly, and it’s a unique experience.”

Additionally, 12 games into the 2022-23 season, Simmons is averaging 7.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. He’s also shooting 59.2% from the field.

Last Thursday, the Nets guard recorded his first double-double of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers. To watch Nets highlight videos and other content related to Ben Simmons, go to the main page.