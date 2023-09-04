NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most massive players to ever play on a professional basketball court. During his days in the league, he stood at seven-foot-one and was a dominant center who became a three-time NBA Finals MVP.

However, at this point in his life, the 51-year-old wants to make health his No.1 priority. Shaq now ways 351 pounds, but recently lost 55 and shared details about his ambitious plans as he still believes he can lose more.

“I’m probably gonna get between 315 and 330,” the former Lakers star told the press recently, adding he’d like to “have a 12-pack.”

Shaq says he’s determined to get back his championship-caliber physique and has already lost 55 pounds, per @MelendezReports 😳 pic.twitter.com/YFDY3mHRmN — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 1, 2023

“I’ve got a five-pack now, so I’ve got seven more packs to go because I want to take my shirt off on Instagram,” O’Neal said with a laugh.

He shared details of his struggles during his weight loss journey, going all the way to say he couldn’t even walk up stars after his exercises.

“I was getting chubby and couldn’t even walk up the stairs. I didn’t like the way I looked in the mirror. I was like, ‘I’m gonna lose 20,’ and then I was trying to lose 20,” Shaq expressed.

This weekend the Hall of Famer took his story to social media and shared some images of his progress. O’Neal posted a video of himself on Instagram using a tank top and flexing his muscles.

The former star tagged celebrity bodybuilder Phil Heath and shared some appreciation for him.

“In my former life, I was @philheath we almost there @rocshabazz that @novexbiotech #gf9 baby,” Shaq wrote in the post’s caption.

He then explained which were his initial motivations, after repeatedly being told by friends that he should worry about his overweight.

“A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work,” he recalled. “He was saying, ‘You can do this, you can’t do that, [eat] more vegetables, [your] iron’s low.’”

Back in March, O’Neal spoke told the press he had just reached the 40-pound loss mark he’d promised

In December of last year, Shaq had promised to lose 40 pounds. Once he got there in March, he spoke to People magazine and spoke about what he’d learned about taking his health seriously after hanging up his basketball shoes.

“I wish I would’ve paid more attention to it. I was such a mental warrior that none of this stuff mattered to me,” he expressed. “I didn’t really take it seriously until I looked in the mirror six, seven years after I retired. I looked terrible. I had no definition and, basically, I was fat. I was really fat.”

The former Los Angeles icon shared that he is still working on cardio multiple days a week, which is additional to his weight drills. O’Neal recalled that he made his way back to the gym following his hip replacement surgery.

“Bout to get my game back alll you old dudes that hoop in @24hrfitness @lafitness @lifetimefitness i’m coming for yall,” he had posted a video with this caption after leaving the hospital in crutches last year.