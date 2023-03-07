Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks became the second player since 2014 to play at least 55 minutes in a double-overtime game. In Sunday night’s 131-129 win over the Boston Celtics in double-overtime, Quickley logged career highs of 38 points and 55 minutes.

In addition to amassing eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and two blocks, the third-year guard shot 15-of-28 (53.6%) from the floor, 5-of-12 (41.7%) outside the arc, and 3-of-4 (75%) at the foul line. It was New York’s ninth straight win.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Immanuel Quickley and the New York Knicks possess 12th-ranked odds to win the championship. Several sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Immanuel Quickley is only the second player since 2014 to play 55+ minutes in a game that went no further than double-overtime.#NBA | #Knicks pic.twitter.com/YicYNcAEFW — Stathead (@Stathead) March 6, 2023

Immanuel Quickley played 55 minutes in place of injured starter Jalen Brunson (left foot soreness). The guard scored seven points in the second overtime. “It was a huge performance by him,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

“I was going to give him rest at the start of the fourth, but then he knocked down a couple of shots and I thought the game was in the balance right there.”

Quickley was spotted skipping in front of the Celtics’ bench after draining a clutch shot, improving the score to 128-123 over Boston. While the C’s played without Robert Williams III (left hamstring tightness) and Malcolm Brogdon (right ankle soreness), New York was not expected to win without Brunson.

“You celebrate the team, and you celebrate winning,” Thibodeau said of Immanuel Quickley’s celebratory dance moves after draining baskets. “I want our team to have fun, I want them to have joy, but I don’t want it to get lost and I don’t want it to get twisted.”

Reporter: *asks about Immanuel Quickley playing 55 minutes* Tom Thibodeau: "Are you the minutes police?" pic.twitter.com/QV5GiQN97i — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 6, 2023

Brunson was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February, averaging 27.3 points, six assists, and shooting 52.9%. However, the Knicks are 3-2 this season without the fifth-year guard. Perhaps New York has finally turned a corner.

Through 65 appearances this season, Immanuel Quickley is averaging career highs of 13.4 points, 4.1 boards, and 28 minutes per game. Along with notching 3.1 assists per contest, the 23-year-old is shooting a career-best 45% from the field as well.

Was this performance a sign of things to come? On Dec. 29, the guard scored 36 points against the San Antonio Spurs. Consistency is the key but averaging 20 points per game can be a tall order for some NBA players. Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 30-plus points make it look easy.

