Injuries continue to pile up for the Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier (foot) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder) were both forced to leave the game early last night

The Charlotte Hornets have been a disappointment again this season and injuries have plagued them from the start. All-star PG played in just 36 games this season after dealing with multiple ankle injuries and the Hornets got even more bad news last night. Terry Rozier (foot) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder) both had to leave the game early last night. It’s truly been an unforgiving season for Charlotte. 

After reaching 40+ wins for the first time since the 2015-16 last year, Charlotte will not be anywhere close to that in 2022-23. The Hornets have a 23-51 record and are a bottom-four team in the Eastern Conference. Playoffs are not on their sites and it’s tough for a team like theirs to give a real effort at this point in the season.

It’s been an uphill battle for the Hornets all season long and they are likely looking forward to a fresh start next season.

Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. left the game early last night with injuries

Rozier and Oubre Jr. both left with injuries in the first half and did not return to the game. Both played 12 minutes or less in last night’s 115-96 loss to the Pelicans. It’s been a strong season for Rozier as he’s one of two players on his team that has played at least 63 games. He’s been extremely reliable and the coaching staff will hope they don’t lose him for the remainder of the season.

His (21.1) points, (5.1) assists, and (35.3) minutes per game are all career highs for Rozier in his fourth season with the Hornets. Cody Martin and Mark Williams are both on the injury report for the Hornets and Kelly Oubre Jr. was also forced to leave the game early last night with a shoulder injury.

Oubre Jr. had already missed 26 games for the hornets this season and 24 of those games came in a span from January to February. He’s been productive for Charlotte when he plays this season and is averaging a career-high (20.3) points per game. On top of all this, Dennis Smith Jr. was also forced to leave the game early last night with an illness.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

