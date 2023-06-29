Home » news » Charlottes Kelly Oubre Jr Is Unlikely To Return Next Season After The Hornets Drafted Brandon Miller

Main Page

Charlotte’s Kelly Oubre Jr. is ‘unlikely’ to return next season after the Hornets drafted Brandon Miller

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 38 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kelly Oubre Jr. pic

As an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely not be returning to the Hornets. In the 2023 NBA Draft, Charlotte had the second overall pick. They selected Alabama’s Brandon Miller and now they have a few too many wing players. That is why league sources say the Oubre could be on the move when free agency begins. He’ll be heading into his ninth NBA season in 2023-24. 

Brandon Miller is an elite prospect that Charlotte was lucky enough to be able to draft. He wasn’t taken to be Oubre’s replacement, but Miller will surely see a starting role. Last season, the Hornets were riddled with injuries and had 14 different players start at least seven games.

While Oubre only played in 48 games last season, he was the third-highest scorer on the team. He’s coming off one of his most productive seasons in the NBA. If the Hornets don’t resign him, there are suitors around the league already linked to Oubre.

The chances for Kelly Oubre Jr. to return to the Hornets next season look slim

At the wing position, the Hornets have some decisions to make. They have Gordon Hayward, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Cody Martin, and Bryce McGownes who all play the same position. If those are the players that Charlotte decides to keep, they simply won’t have any room for Oubre.

He’s been productive for them over the last few seasons, but the team has massive expectations for Brandon Miller. In one season at Alabama, Miller shot (.384) percent from deep and had no problem extending his range. Oubre has never shot that high in a season before from beyond the arc.

Miller is also two inches taller than Oubre and significantly younger. Reports around the league say that the Cavaliers are watching Oubre’s situation this offseason. Last season, Cleveland split time with Isaac Okoro and Lamar Stevens at SF. Kelly Oubre Jr. could bring consistency to that position for the Cavs, something they haven’t had over the last few years.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now