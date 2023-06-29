As an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely not be returning to the Hornets. In the 2023 NBA Draft, Charlotte had the second overall pick. They selected Alabama’s Brandon Miller and now they have a few too many wing players. That is why league sources say the Oubre could be on the move when free agency begins. He’ll be heading into his ninth NBA season in 2023-24.

Brandon Miller is an elite prospect that Charlotte was lucky enough to be able to draft. He wasn’t taken to be Oubre’s replacement, but Miller will surely see a starting role. Last season, the Hornets were riddled with injuries and had 14 different players start at least seven games.

While Oubre only played in 48 games last season, he was the third-highest scorer on the team. He’s coming off one of his most productive seasons in the NBA. If the Hornets don’t resign him, there are suitors around the league already linked to Oubre.

Kelly Oubre is unlikely to return to Charlotte, per @rodboone pic.twitter.com/oD853TdMSX — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 29, 2023

The chances for Kelly Oubre Jr. to return to the Hornets next season look slim

At the wing position, the Hornets have some decisions to make. They have Gordon Hayward, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Cody Martin, and Bryce McGownes who all play the same position. If those are the players that Charlotte decides to keep, they simply won’t have any room for Oubre.

He’s been productive for them over the last few seasons, but the team has massive expectations for Brandon Miller. In one season at Alabama, Miller shot (.384) percent from deep and had no problem extending his range. Oubre has never shot that high in a season before from beyond the arc.

Miller is also two inches taller than Oubre and significantly younger. Reports around the league say that the Cavaliers are watching Oubre’s situation this offseason. Last season, Cleveland split time with Isaac Okoro and Lamar Stevens at SF. Kelly Oubre Jr. could bring consistency to that position for the Cavs, something they haven’t had over the last few years.