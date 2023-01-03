Kelly Oubre Jr. Will Miss 4-To-6 Weeks To Undergo Surgery On Torn Ligament

It’s been a brutal season so far for the Charlotte Hornets. They are second to last in the Eastern Conference at 10-28 and are 3-7 in their last ten games. Injuries have are an enormous reason why the Hornets are struggling this season. Charlotte has had some of their best players miss a number of games already this season and they got some even worse news today. Kelly Oubre Jr. is now out and is going to miss some time.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Oubre Jr. is going to to miss four-to-six weeks to undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand. He was having one of his best seasons yet as a professional and was a vital piece in their offense. Players like LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier are going to be called upon to step up and help keep the offense moving.

Kelly Oubre Jr. to miss four-to-six weeks to undergo surgery

Oubre Jr. was scoring a career-high (20.2) points per game this season with an injured hand. He suffered the injury in the first week of the season and has been battling through the pain since. You could speculate and say that they are trying to have him back and healthy for after the all-star break in the second-half of the season.

Charlotte’s head coach Steve Clifford gave some insight on the injury that Oubre Jr. has been dealing with for nearly all season and how it’s affected his play.

“I mean, this has been since early in the year. If you notice, they try everything. He’s had it bandaged different ways, different fingers together. And the problem is, when he gets hit hard it’s super sore. So the only way for it to really get better is to rest it which obviously he doesn’t want to do. Hopefully, he’ll be okay. But again, this isn’t something that just happened.” – Steve Clifford

The team will also miss his presence of the defensive end as he was leading the team with (1.6) steals per game. It’s not ideal to lose him for 4-to-6 weeks, but that’s how the Hornets season has gone. One player comes back from injury and they lose another almost immediately.