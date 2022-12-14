LaMelo Ball Optimistic On Returning To Hornets Lineup Tonight

It’s been a season to forget so far for the Charlotte Hornets. The team has a 7-20 record which is last in the Southeast Division and fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte are 3-7 in their last ten games and are on a five-game losing streak. Luckily, some reinforcements may be on the way for the Hornets tonight. LaMelo Ball has only played in three games this season, but has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs the Pistons.

Ball missed the first 13 games of the season for the Hornets this year. In his third game back he had a freak accident where he landed on a fans foot and twisted his ankle. This caused him to miss the next 11 games in a row, but there’s optimism that Ball could return to the lineup tonight vs the Pistons. It would be a huge boost to their lineup for a team that’s been struggling mightily.

NBA betting sites have the Hornets at (+75000) to win the Finals this season.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) is optimistic to return to the Hornets lineup after missing a month, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/TBE1gr1fsj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

LaMelo Ball could return to Hornets lineup tonight

Ball is questionable to return to the Hornets lineup tonight baring any setbacks before the game. NBA insider Shams Charania classifies Ball as “optimistic” to play vs Detroit. Adrain Wojnarwoski of ESPN said that the former top three pick is “hopeful” to return. Chances are that we will see Ball back for the game.

The 21 year old has missed 24 of the teams 27 games this season and has battled through two separate ankle injuries already. He first injured his ankle in a preseason game on 10/10 and then re-injured it on 11/16. In a small sample size for the 2022-23 season, but Ball is averaging (19.3) points, (3.7) rebounds, and (3.7) assists per game. His team has gone 6-18 this season in the games he has not played. It’s clear that they need ball back on the court to at least give themselves a good chance to win.