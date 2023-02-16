Home » news » Charlottes Lamelo Ball Is The Second Youngest Player In League History To Total 1000 Career Points Rebounds And Assists

Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball Is The Second Youngest Player In League History To Total 1,000 Career Points, Rebounds, And Assists

LaMelo Ball pic

After missing 27 games already for the Hornets this season, LaMelo Ball is healthy once again and he’s doing what he can to keep the tea competitive. He’s played the last 11 games in a row after dealing with multiple ankle injuries in the early part of the season. With a triple-double in the Hornets win last night, Ball became the second-youngest player in league history to total 1,000 career points, rebounds, and assists. 

In the Hornets 120-110 win at home vs the San Antonio Spurs, Ball had 28/12/10 along with one steal and five three-pointers made. Their win last night also sends the Hornets into the all-star break on the right note with a two-game win streak.

Ball was a first-time all-star last season for Charlotte, but missed too many game this season to be strongly considered again. NBA betting sites have the Hornets at (+150000) to win the Finals this season.

LaMelo Ball’s triple-double sends Charlotte into the all-star break on a two-game win streak

Charlotte took home the win last night vs a Spurs team that has now lost 14 games straight. Ball has now had four consecutive games with 10 or more assists and he’s far and away the best player on the roster. Last night was his ninth career triple-double.

Ball’s teammate Gordon Hayward told the media after the game that the 21 year old is always in the right place at the right time. Hayward said he knows how gifted and talented Ball is this young in his career and that he can the chance to be an all-time great player one day.

That could be true as he became the second youngest player in league history to total 1,000 career points, rebounds, and assists. He did this in 21 years and 177 days. It shouldn’t be a shock who the youngest player ever to do this. None other than the NBA’s all-time points leader, LeBron James, who accomplished this in 20 years, 110 days.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

