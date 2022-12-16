Home » news » Gordon Hayward Plans To Play Tonight Vs The Atlanta Hawks

Gordon Hayward Plans To Play Tonight Vs The Atlanta Hawks

The Charlotte Hornets have struggled mightily through the first third of the season. They have the worst record in the NBA at 7-21 and are on a six-game losing streak. Charlotte has had a number of their star players miss time this season and it has hurt the team. Nine different players have started a game for the Hornets this season. After missing almost 20 games this season, Hornets SF Gordon Hayward plans to make his return to the lineup tonight. 

Charlotte hasn’t even come close to having their best lineup play this season. Hayward has missed 17 games so far this season, including the last nine in a row. On top of that, all-star PG LaMelo Ball has played just four games this season after reinjuring his ankle. Terry Rozier leads the team in scoring this season with (22.4) per game and even he has missed eight games this season as well. Injuries have played a huge factor into why the Hornets have the worst record in the league right now.

Hayward plans to return to the Hornets lineup tonight

Gordon Hayward plans to make his return to the Hornets tonight after missing 17 of the last 20 games for Charlotte. He’s played in only 11 games this season, but has still found a way to be effective in the games he played. For the 2022-23 season Hayward averages (16.3) points, (4.3) rebounds, and (4.4) assists per game. Hayward is also shooting 45 percent from the field and 38 percent from deep this season.

He’s had both a shoulder bruise and a fractured shoulder this season, but he’s ready to make his return tonight. The Hornets could use him on both sides of the ball. Last season the Hornets ended the year with their first winning record in over six seasons. It’s not looking so great to start off this season.

