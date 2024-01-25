Potential Destinations for Gordon Hayward

It seems as if the 10-31 Charlotte Hornets are kicking off a fire sale. They recently traded Terry Rozier for Kyle Lowry. Now, trade rumors are circulating centered around their small forward, Gordon Hayward. The former All-Star has only played 168 games in four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. During that span, he has averaged numbers of 16.3 points, 4.0 assists, and 4.8 total rebounds per game while tallying an effective field goal percentage of 52.6 percent. Hayward’s career has been hampered by injuries and he has never been able to get back to All-Star form. However, he is still a solid wing when healthy that can keep defenses on their toes due to his versatility. As a result, Hayward should still yield a healthy market for his services.

Three Possible Landing Spots for Gordon Hayward

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been known for reviving careers. They were able to do so with Kyle Lowry and Kevin Love. Hayward would be a good fit for a Miami Heat who needs another player who can create their own scoring opportunities. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are the only players who can really do this right now but having another offensive-oriented wing on the floor for Miami could potentially open up their offense. Miami’s total offense currently ranks 20th in offensive efficiency to go along with being ranked only 22nd in team field goal percentage (46.4 percent). On the season, Hayward is tallying 14.5 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.7 total rebounds per game while shooting an effective field goal percentage of 50.5 percent.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers make a lot of sense as a trade partner for the Charlotte Hornets. They have plenty of assets to Hornets could covet in terms of expiring contracts to make a potential deal work. Not to mention, Charlotte could also ask for one or two of the 76ers’ eight future second-round draft picks. Hayward would provide another playmaker in the frontcourt alongside the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid. Embiid has stepped up in the playmaking department this year. The center is currently tallying a career-best 5.9 assists per game. It would also provide the 76ers with another three-point shooting threat which would space the floor allowing Joel Embiid to dominate the paint more than he already does this season. When one thinks about it, the Philadelphia 76ers make the most sense for Gordon Hayward.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State’s future is up in the air. They are not even in the play-in picture right now. Many are even questioning if Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will be back. With the team potentially looking to trade Andrew Wiggins, bringing in Gordon Hayward would provide another veteran to a Warriors squad looking for some stability. Adding some veteran leadership alongside Stephen Curry could potentially elevate the Warriors. There is still enough time for Golden State to make a run and get themselves back into the playoff picture. Gordon Hayward may not be Klay Thompson or Draymond Green, but he would be a solid fit in head coach, Steve Kerr’s, lineup.