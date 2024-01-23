Sunday’s women’s basketball clash between Ohio State and Iowa, featuring the sensational Caitlin Clark, set a new viewership record. The game, a gripping overtime spectacle, drew an impressive 1.93 million viewers, peaking at 3.9 million during the crucial moments, according to NBC. This historic turnout not only underscored the growing appeal of women’s sports but also marked a significant moment for NBC and its coverage of women’s college basketball.

1.93 Million Viewers Watch Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Lose to Ohio State

The Ohio State vs. Iowa game, aired on NBC, became the most-viewed women’s regular season college basketball game since 2010. The game showcased the exceptional talent of players like Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, both of whom delivered outstanding performances.

The game’s high viewership, which surpassed even the concurrent men’s college basketball games and other sports broadcasts, reflects a shifting landscape in sports viewership and the rising popularity of women’s college basketball. The high-profile nature of the game meant it drew a staggering 1.93 million viewers, peaking at 3.9 million.

The only sports broadcasts drawing higher viewing figures on Sunday were the two NFL playoff games.

Caitlin Clark Hits The Deck After Collision With Fan

The record-setting audience for the Ohio State vs. Iowa game points to the growing interest in women’s sports. NBC’s coverage of this event not only set a new standard for viewership but also highlighted the network’s commitment to showcasing top-tier women’s sports. This game, part of Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten women’s basketball schedule, is a clear indicator of the increasing significance of these games in the sports broadcasting arena.

However, the game’s success was somewhat marred by a post-match incident involving Caitlin Clark and a fan. This incident, where Clark was knocked to the ground by a fan storming the court, sparked discussions about the safety and tradition of court storming in basketball games.

Ohio State emerged 100-92 victors behind 33 points from Cotie McMahon. They face Illinois on Thursday on Peacock. Meanwhile, Iowa faces off against Nebraska on Saturday.