Main Page
Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight (Mar. 17) Versus Mavericks?
Anthony Davis (right foot stress reaction) is probable for the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. The eight-time All-Star was absent in Wednesday night’s 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets.
“Even though he’s been playing pain-free, we made an organizational decision, starting with our team doctors, to hold him out of back-to-backs,” said Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Tuesday.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, Anthony Davis and the Lakers have eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are giving the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers greater odds.
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) is probable to play Friday at home against Dallas. https://t.co/m6SSP2T4Dz pic.twitter.com/G0jIJAFqmj
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 16, 2023
“So, it’s just one of those things where even though he’s playing pain-free, it’s still an active injury,” added Ham. “We have to monitor it and stick to the plan, as we always have done.”
Through 44 appearances this season, Anthony Davis is averaging 26.1 points, a career-high 12.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and 2.1 blocks per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 56.1% from the floor.
Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is probable for Friday night’s home game against Mavericks
On Dec. 4, in the Lakers’ 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards, the center scored a season-high 55 points in 38 minutes of action. Along with grabbing 17 boards, the four-time All-NBA member finished 22-of-30 (73.3%) shooting from the field and drained two 3-pointers.
Other Lakers on the injury report include LeBron James (foot) and Mo Bamba (ankle). Both players remain out indefinitely. Anthony Davis has missed 26 games so far this season. Without Davis and James, the Lakers will struggle to even qualify for a play-in spot.
Please, for the love of God. Get this duo of LeBron James & Anthony Davis back in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ksEwj8oDMT
— 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_Klient23) March 17, 2023
Entering Friday night’s matchup, the Mavericks are 4-6 in their last 10 contests. Wednesday’s 104-88 win against the Memphis Grizzlies ended Dallas’ three-game skid. While Dallas is 1-4 in its past five road games, the team is 4-1 in its previous five meetings versus L.A. Needless to say, Anthony Davis has to play.
As for the Lakers, they’re 6-4 in their past 10 games. L.A. is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 matchups versus Western Conference opponents. Additionally, the point total has gone under in seven of the team’s previous eight games when playing at home against the Mavericks.
Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 60.6% chance of defeating Dallas at home. Sportsbooks show L.A. as a 5.5-point favorite. However, these odds stem from Anthony Davis’ gametime status.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed [2023].
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals [2023].
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide [2023].
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for [2023].
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for [2023].
- Reports say that the Cavaliers are ‘privately hoping’ for a first-round matchup in the playoffs against the Nets, rather than the Knicks
- Can Virginia Basketball Really Fire Head Coach Tony Bennett With His Huge Buyout After Embarrassing March Madness Defeat?
- Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight (Mar. 17) Versus Mavericks?
- Reports suggest Hornets owner Michael Jordan is in “seriously talks” to sell most of his stakes
- President Joe Biden’s March Madness Bracket Busted After Princeton Upsets Arizona
-
College Basketball 7 days ago
Could Crimson Tide Justify Firing Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats With His Huge Buyout After Brandon Miller Gun Incident?
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Michigan State Basketball Coach Tom Izzo Contract, Salary, Net Worth, and Buyout
-
College Basketball 1 day ago
Jay Bilas’ March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Kansas Basketball Coach Bill Self Contract, Salary, Buyout, and Net Worth