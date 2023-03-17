Home » news » Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Mar 17 Versus Mavericks

Main Page

Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight (Mar. 17) Versus Mavericks?

Updated 22 mins ago on
3 min read
James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
USA Today Network

Anthony Davis (right foot stress reaction) is probable for the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. The eight-time All-Star was absent in Wednesday night’s 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets.

“Even though he’s been playing pain-free, we made an organizational decision, starting with our team doctors, to hold him out of back-to-backs,” said Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Tuesday.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Anthony Davis and the Lakers have eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are giving the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers greater odds.

“So, it’s just one of those things where even though he’s playing pain-free, it’s still an active injury,” added Ham. “We have to monitor it and stick to the plan, as we always have done.”

Through 44 appearances this season, Anthony Davis is averaging 26.1 points, a career-high 12.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and 2.1 blocks per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 56.1% from the floor.

Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is probable for Friday night’s home game against Mavericks

On Dec. 4, in the Lakers’ 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards, the center scored a season-high 55 points in 38 minutes of action. Along with grabbing 17 boards, the four-time All-NBA member finished 22-of-30 (73.3%) shooting from the field and drained two 3-pointers.

Other Lakers on the injury report include LeBron James (foot) and Mo Bamba (ankle). Both players remain out indefinitely. Anthony Davis has missed 26 games so far this season. Without Davis and James, the Lakers will struggle to even qualify for a play-in spot.

Entering Friday night’s matchup, the Mavericks are 4-6 in their last 10 contests. Wednesday’s 104-88 win against the Memphis Grizzlies ended Dallas’ three-game skid. While Dallas is 1-4 in its past five road games, the team is 4-1 in its previous five meetings versus L.A. Needless to say, Anthony Davis has to play.

As for the Lakers, they’re 6-4 in their past 10 games. L.A. is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 matchups versus Western Conference opponents. Additionally, the point total has gone under in seven of the team’s previous eight games when playing at home against the Mavericks.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 60.6% chance of defeating Dallas at home. Sportsbooks show L.A. as a 5.5-point favorite. However, these odds stem from Anthony Davis’ gametime status.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now