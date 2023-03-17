Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight (Mar. 17) Versus Mavericks?

Anthony Davis (right foot stress reaction) is probable for the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. The eight-time All-Star was absent in Wednesday night’s 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets.

“Even though he’s been playing pain-free, we made an organizational decision, starting with our team doctors, to hold him out of back-to-backs,” said Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Tuesday.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Anthony Davis and the Lakers have eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are giving the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers greater odds.

The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) is probable to play Friday at home against Dallas. https://t.co/m6SSP2T4Dz pic.twitter.com/G0jIJAFqmj — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 16, 2023

“So, it’s just one of those things where even though he’s playing pain-free, it’s still an active injury,” added Ham. “We have to monitor it and stick to the plan, as we always have done.”

Through 44 appearances this season, Anthony Davis is averaging 26.1 points, a career-high 12.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and 2.1 blocks per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 56.1% from the floor.

Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is probable for Friday night’s home game against Mavericks

On Dec. 4, in the Lakers’ 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards, the center scored a season-high 55 points in 38 minutes of action. Along with grabbing 17 boards, the four-time All-NBA member finished 22-of-30 (73.3%) shooting from the field and drained two 3-pointers.

Other Lakers on the injury report include LeBron James (foot) and Mo Bamba (ankle). Both players remain out indefinitely. Anthony Davis has missed 26 games so far this season. Without Davis and James, the Lakers will struggle to even qualify for a play-in spot.

Please, for the love of God. Get this duo of LeBron James & Anthony Davis back in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ksEwj8oDMT — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_Klient23) March 17, 2023

Entering Friday night’s matchup, the Mavericks are 4-6 in their last 10 contests. Wednesday’s 104-88 win against the Memphis Grizzlies ended Dallas’ three-game skid. While Dallas is 1-4 in its past five road games, the team is 4-1 in its previous five meetings versus L.A. Needless to say, Anthony Davis has to play.

As for the Lakers, they’re 6-4 in their past 10 games. L.A. is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 matchups versus Western Conference opponents. Additionally, the point total has gone under in seven of the team’s previous eight games when playing at home against the Mavericks.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 60.6% chance of defeating Dallas at home. Sportsbooks show L.A. as a 5.5-point favorite. However, these odds stem from Anthony Davis’ gametime status.

NBA Betting Content You May Like