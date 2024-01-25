Is Cameron Johnson playing tonight (Jan. 25) vs. Timberwolves?

Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (left shoulder contusion) has been upgraded to available for Thursday night’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The five-year veteran has missed eight games this season.

Through 35 starts this season, Johnson is averaging 14 points, 4.6 rebounds, a career-high 2.6 assists, and 28.5 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 45.3% from the floor, 39.9% from 3-point range, and a career-low 71.4% at the foul line.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Nets hold 24th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and Atlanta Hawks.

Cam Johnson (left shoulder contusion) is AVAILABLE tonight vs. Minnesota. — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 25, 2024



In Brooklyn’s 118-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 26, the UNC product recorded a season-high 24 points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes of action.

Johnson, 27, also notched a career-high six assists in a 118-109 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 26 and in a 125-114 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers this past Sunday.

Brooklyn Nets’ Cameron Johnson (left shoulder contusion) probable vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Furthermore, Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons (hip), Day’Ron Sharpe (knee), and Dariq Whitehead (foot) all remain out indefinitely. The Nets are 2-8 in their last 10 games and 4-2 in their past six matchups with Minnesota.

Note that Brooklyn is only 1-6 in its previous seven contests. The Nets are 1-4 in their last five home games as well. And the club has failed to cover the spread in its past five meetings at home against the Timberwolves.

For Minnesota’s injury report, Mike Conley (illness) is questionable, and Jaylen Clark (Achilles) is out. The Timberwolves are 6-4 in their last 10 games.



The Wolves are 9-4 in their past 13 meetings with an Eastern Conference opponent. Minnesota has also won its last five straight games played on a Thursday.

The point total has gone over in four of the Timberwolves’ previous six games against an Atlantic Division team.

NBA sportsbooks show Minnesota as a 3.5-point favorite on the road. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wolves hold a 53.3% chance of defeating the Nets tonight.