Is Cody Zeller playing Saturday (Mar. 25) vs. Nets?

Miami Heat center Cody Zeller (nose) has been downgraded to out for Saturday night’s home game against the Brooklyn Nets. Zeller, 30, has appeared in only 10 games so far this season. The 10-year veteran has missed the last five games due to a broken nose.

In Miami’s 128-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 24, his season debut, the center recorded 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 17 minutes off the bench. Plus, he shot 4-of-5 (80%) from the field and knocked down a pair of free throws.

Cody Zeller remains out for Heat tomorrow. Kyle and Caleb questionable with knee soreness; both have been playing after that listing. Jovic not joining G League playoff push just yet because of back spasms. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 24, 2023

“Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says the hope is Cody Zeller will be able to return in ‘a couple of days.’ He’s expected to play in the same mask he used last season when he broke his nose as a member of the Blazers,” reported Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang.

That interview was eight days ago. The University of Indiana-Bloomington product should return soon. Through 10 games off the bench this season, the center is averaging 4.7 points, 3.5 boards, and 13 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 51.7% from the floor and 73.9% at the foul line.

In the Heat’s 117-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Mar. 4, the Indiana native scored a season-high 13 points in 13 minutes off the bench. To add to these statistics, he finished 4-of-4 (100%) shooting from the field and made five of his six free throws.

Other players listed on Miami’s injury report include Kyle Lowry (knee) and Caleb Martin (knee). Both Lowry and Martin are questionable for Saturday’s Eastern Conference matchup. Cody Zeller missing games this season has been the least of the Heat’s problems.

However, the Heat are 7-3 in their last 10 contests. They’re coming off back-to-back wins. Not to mention, Miami is 6-1 in its past seven home games. The Heat are 6-12 ATS in their previous 18 meetings versus Atlantic Division opponents as well. As for Brooklyn, the Nets are 4-6 in their past 10 games.

Of course, the Nets on a five-game skid. The point total has gone under in eight of Brooklyn’s last 11 road games against Miami. And the Heat are 25-13 at home, whereas the Nets are 20-18 away. Miami is also 35-20 as a selected favorite. While having Cody Zeller healthy is not the difference between winning and losing, he still adds depth to the roster.

