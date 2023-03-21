Is Dejounte Murray playing tonight (Mar. 21) vs. Pistons?

Dejounte Murray (non-COVID illness) of the Atlanta Hawks is listed as out for Tuesday night’s home game against the Detroit Pistons. The All-Star guard will have missed only six games so far this season. Jalen Johnson (mild left hamstring strain) also remains out indefinitely.

Through 66 starts this season, the Hawks guard is averaging 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 steals, and a career-high 36.4 minutes per game. Also, he’s shooting 46% from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range. His 53.7% true shooting percentage is a career best as well.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Dejounte Murray and the Hawks possess 15th-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Miami Heat and New York Knicks greater odds.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight's game: Dejounte Murray (non-COVID illness): Out

Jalen Johnson (mild left hamstring strain; mild left groin strain): Out pic.twitter.com/xHEBaayR6g — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 21, 2023

On Mar. 3, in Atlanta’s 129-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 41 points in 34 minutes of action. Along with logging five boards and six dimes, the guard finished 17-of-22 (77.3%) shooting from the field and hit all five 3-pointers.

As for the Pistons, Alec Burks (foot) and Jalen Duren (neck) are out for this Eastern Conference matchup. Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) and Hamidou Diallo (ankle) remain out indefinitely. To add to the list, R.J. Hampton (back) and Isaiah Livers (hip) are questionable.

Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (non-COVID illness) is out tonight (Mar. 21) against Pistons at home for Eastern Conference matchup

Despite missing the former San Antonio Spur, Atlanta catches a break Tuesday night. Detroit is 1-9 in its last 10 games. The Pistons are also winless in their past eight road contests. And the Pistons are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games played in March. More importantly, they’re 14-55 as underdogs this season.

As for the Hawks, they’re 4-6 in their past 10 contests. They’re 3-9 ATS in their last 12 matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents. But Atlanta is winless in its previous six games played on a Tuesday. The Hawks trail Miami by three games in the standings, and they have a half-game lead over the Toronto Raptors. They need Dejounte Murray healthy.

The Hawks have given an injury update on Jalen Johnson as he will be re-evaluated in one week. Atlanta plays four games during that time. pic.twitter.com/CMMOLbKl5r — Caleb Johnson (@ATLjohnson18) March 20, 2023

Furthermore, the Hawks are 19-15 at home, 24-17 as favorites, and 15-18-1 ATS at home. Detroit has not defeated Atlanta during the regular season since March 23, 2022, when the Pistons won 122-101 at Little Caesars Arena. The Hawks have won the previous three encounters.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hawks have a 90.1% chance of defeating Detroit. Sportsbooks show Atlanta as a heavy 13.5-point favorite at home. In the end, the Hawks should still win over the Pistons without Dejounte Murray. As teams approach the end of the regular season, every single game matters.

