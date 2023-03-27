Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight (Mar. 27) vs. Pistons?

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) of the Milwaukee Bucks has been downgraded to out for Monday night’s road game against the Detroit Pistons. This will be the 10-year veteran’s 16th game missed so far this season.

Meyers Leonard (calf) and Jrue Holiday (personal) have also been downgraded to out for Milwaukee. Of course, Goran Dragic (knee) and Jae Crowder (calf) have been upgraded to probable.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, Giannis Antetokounmpo has third-shortest odds to win MVP. A few sportsbooks are giving Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic better odds to win the award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled OUT for tonight's #Bucks game vs. the #Pistons with right knee soreness. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) March 27, 2023

Through 59 starts this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.1 points, along with 11.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 32.2 minutes per game. Plus, the seven-time All-Star is shooting 55% from the floor and 64.7% at the foul line.

In Milwaukee’s 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards, the Greek Freak scored a career-high 55 points in 37 minutes of action. Along with logging 10 boards, seven assists, and two steals, Antetokounmpo shot 20-of-33 (60.6%) from the field and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the free throw line.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) has been downgraded to out against Pistons on Monday night

Furthermore, Milwaukee is 16-4 in its last 20 contests. However, the Bucks are coming off a 129-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Bucks have won 10 straight over Detroit. They’re also 19-1 in their past 20 meetings versus the Pistons. And Milwaukee is 12-2 in its previous 14 road games against Detroit.

Detroit is 1-8 in its past nine home games. The point total has gone under in five of the Pistons’ last five matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents. Not to mention, the Pistons have failed to cover the spread in their previous five games. In other words, Milwaukee can win this one without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks continue their road trip in Motor City. pic.twitter.com/huVFS1qXqh — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Cory Joseph (illness) and Rodney McGruder (foot) are questionable for Monday night’s matchup. Alec Burks (foot) was downgraded to out as well. Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) and Isaiah Stewart (hip) remain out indefinitely.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 91.9% chance of defeating Detroit tonight. Moreover, sportsbooks show Milwaukee as an overwhelming 13-point favorite on the road. When healthy, Giannis Antetokounmpo makes the Bucks either the best or second-best team in the East.

