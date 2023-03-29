Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight (Mar. 29) vs. Pacers?

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) of the Milwaukee Bucks is listed as probable for Wednesday night’s road game against the Indiana Pacers. The seven-time All-Star was absent for Saturday’s 129-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Greek Freak has missed 16 games so far this season.

Other players listed on Milwaukee’s injury report include Goran Dragic (knee) and Jrue Holiday (personal). Both are probable for this matchup. Jae Crowder (rest) and Meyers Leonard (calf) are out. Lastly, Khris Middleton (possible rest) and Joe Ingles (possible rest) are questionable.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Giannis Antetokounmpo has third-shortest odds to win his third MVP. Sportsbooks are giving Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic greater odds to win the award.

NBA LINEUP ALERT: Bucks PF/C Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game vs. the Pacers. SF Khris Middleton (injury management) and SF Joe Ingles (injury management) are questionable. PG Jrue Holiday (personal) is not listed on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/PKF04WsiPb — DK Nation (@dklive) March 28, 2023

Through 59 starts this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging career highs of 31.1 points and 11.2 field goals per game. In addition to logging 11.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 32.2 minutes per contest, Milwaukee’s superstar is shooting 55% from the floor and 64.7% at the foul line.

In the Bucks’ 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 3, the forward scored a career-high 55 points in 37 minutes. Along with tallying 10 boards, seven dimes, and two steals, Antetokounmpo shot 20-of-33 (60.6%) from the field and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the free throw line.

Entering Wednesday night’s matchup, Milwaukee is 7-3 in its last 10 contests. More importantly, they’re 10-1 in their past 11 meetings versus Indiana. And the Bucks are 13-2 in their previous 15 road games. Milwaukee is also 6-1 in its last seven road games against the Pacers as well.

Meanwhile, Buddy Hield (illness), Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Chris Duarte (ankle), and Kendall Brown (tibia) are out for Indiana against the Bucks. Myles Turner (back) is questionable. The Pacers are 4-6 in their past 10 games. They’re coming off three straight losses. If Giannis Antetokounmpo plays, Indiana will have little to no chance.

Pacers are already ruling out Tyrese Haliburton (right ankle sprain, left elbow soreness) for Pacers-Bucks. Duarte still out as well. Myles Turner is questionable. Buddy Hield not on the injury report. — Tony East (@TEastNBA) March 29, 2023

Furthermore, Indiana is 1-4 ATS in its past five meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents. The point total has gone over in five of the Pacers’ last six games played at home. For one other betting trend, the Pacers are 1-5 ATS in their previous six contests.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 69.6% chance of defeating Indiana. Sportsbooks show Milwaukee as a heavy 11.5-point road favorite. If Giannis Antetokounmpo plays, bettors know why. Not only do the top-seeded Bucks have a 2.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the East, but they also lost 139-123 to Indiana the last time they met.

