Is Kyle Kuzma playing tonight (Mar. 22) vs. Nuggets?

Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain) of the Washington Wizards has been downgraded to out for Wednesday night’s home game against the Denver Nuggets. The 2020 NBA champ is the only player listed on Washington’s injury report.

This will be the forward’s ninth game missed so far this season. Kuzma missed four straight games in February due to an ankle sprain. Wizards coach Wes Unseld called his latest injury a “pretty significant [ankle] sprain.”

Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards possess 30th-ranked odds to win the championship.

Wes Unseld Jr. said Kyle Kuzma's right ankle sprain is "a pretty significant sprain." Unseld added that he was "shocked" that Kuzma was able to play through the injury after he suffered it early in Washington's last game. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) March 21, 2023

Through 64 starts this season, Kyle Kuzma is averaging career highs of 21.2 points, 3.7 assists, 17.8 field goal attempts, and 35 minutes per game. In addition to logging 7.2 rebounds per contest, the wing is shooting 44.8% from the field and 33.3% outside the arc.

In Washington’s 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks on Jan. 13, the forward scored a season-high 40 points in 41 minutes as a starter. Along with notching seven boards, seven assists, and one block, Kuzma shot 14-of-27 (51.9%) from the floor and knocked down four 3-pointers.

For a potential playoff appearance, Washington needs Kuzma healthy. In his sixth NBA season, the forward ranks 20th in field goal attempts (1,142), 18th in 3-point attempts (481), 14th in missed field goals (630), and 14th in turnovers (190).

Moreover, Kyle Kuzma is seeking a multi-year extension this offseason. Based on his current contract, the Utah product is earning $13 million this season and has a 2023-24 player option worth the same amount. This is part of the three-year, $40 million deal Kuzma signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

As for the Nuggets, the only player listed on Denver’s injury report is Collin Gillespie (leg). The rookie guard will remain out indefinitely after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a lower left leg fracture.

Entering Wednesday night’s interconference matchup, Washington is 1-5 in its last six home games. Furthermore, the Wizards are 2-8 in their past 10 contests. Denver is 7-1 in its previous eight encounters versus Southeast Division opponents. Not to mention, the Wizards are on a three-game skid.

Equally important, while Washington is 16-31 as an underdog this season, the Nuggets are 40-15 as selected favorites. Sportsbooks show the Wizards as 7-point underdogs at home. Without Kyle Kuzma, it will make it that much more difficult to compete with Denver in the second half.

