Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight (Apr. 6) vs. Suns?

Nikola Jokic (calf) of the Denver Nuggets is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s road game against the Phoenix Suns. The five-time All-Star has missed 11 games this season. Playing in back-to-back contests before the playoffs might be out of the question, especially after locking up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Jokic missed his third straight game this past Sunday due to calf tightness. Other players listed on Denver’s injury report include Jamal Murray (thumb) and Zeke Nnaji (ankle). Both Murray and Nnaji are questionable for this matchup. Collin Gillespie (leg) remains out indefinitely as well.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Nikola Jokic has second-shortest odds to win his third consecutive MVP award. At this point, sportsbooks are giving Joel Embiid the best odds to win the award.

NBA THURSDAY SLATE UPDATE: Nikola Jokic is questionable and headlines the early injury report for tomorrow's #NBA slate on #DraftKings. For more, check out @dklive throughout the day for the latest news, injuries and updates: https://t.co/z2xTRwbkMA pic.twitter.com/UaRIHOH5bb — DK Nation (@dklive) April 6, 2023

Through 68 starts this season, Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and a career-high 33.8 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 63.3% from the field and 38.5% beyond the arc.

In the Nuggets’ 141-128 win over the Washington Wizards, the center scored a season-high 43 points in 34 minutes of action. Along with logging 14 boards, eight assists, five steals, and one block, Jokic shot 17-of-20 (85%) from the floor and 9-of-10 (90%) at the foul line.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (calf) is questionable against Suns for Thursday night’s road game

Meanwhile, the Suns have a clean bill of health for Thursday night’s game. Phoenix has won its last six games. Since the Suns still have three games remaining on their schedule, they have to keep winning. Otherwise, the Los Angeles Clippers (42-38) could jump them in the standings. Phoenix has a 2.5-game lead over L.A.

Furthermore, the Suns are 7-3 in their past 10 contests, and they’ve won five straight games at home. Phoenix is also 4-1 in its previous five meetings against Denver. The Suns are 4-2 ATS in their last six matchups versus West opponents. If Nikola Jokic wants to win MVP, the four-time All-NBA member has to play.

#Suns have no one on their injury report.#Nuggets do. Jamal Murray (thumb), Nikola Jokic (calf), Zeke Nnaji (knee) are questionable. — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 5, 2023

Additionally, the Nuggets are 6-4 in their last 10 games, including 1-3 in their past four contests. Denver is 3-7 in its previous 10 encounters versus Phoenix. The point total has gone under in the Nuggets’ last five road games. And they’re 19-20 away this season.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 64.8% chance of defeating Denver. Sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 7.5-point road underdogs. Winning a third MVP would mean a lot to Nikola Jokic. Though, Denver coach Michael Malone wants his star player healthy for the playoffs.

