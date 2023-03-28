Is Payton Pritchard playing tonight (Mar. 28) vs. Wizards?

Payton Pritchard (plantar fasciitis/heel) of the Boston Celtics was upgraded to probable for Tuesday night’s road game against the Washington Wizards. Although the third-year guard is dealing with plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his heel, Pritchard is ready to play.

The Oregon product has missed the previous nine games due to his injuries. And Pritchard has missed a total of 30 games so far this season. Jayson Tatum (hip) is also listed as probable on Boston’s injury report. Of course, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) remains out indefinitely.

Based on a few NBA betting sites, Payton Pritchard and the Celtics have second-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are giving the Milwaukee Bucks the best odds.

Payton Pritchard will play tonight. Said he had plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his heel but he finally feels ready to go. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 28, 2023

Through 45 appearances this season, Payton Pritchard is averaging 4.7 points, 1.0 assist, and 12.5 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 39% from the field and 33.1% beyond the arc.

In Boston’s 150-117 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the guard scored a season-high 17 points in 15 minutes off the bench. Pritchard finished 7-of-13 (53.8%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 (75%) outside the arc.

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (plantar fasciitis/heel) is probable against Wizards for Tuesday night’s road game

Furthermore, the Celtics are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They’re now on a three-game win streak. Boston is 4-1 ATS and 4-1 overall in its past five matchups versus Washington. However, the C’s are 4-9 in their previous 13 away meetings against the Wizards.

As for Washington, the team will play without Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) on Tuesday night. Monte Morris (groin) and Daniel Gafford (foot) are questionable for this Eastern Conference mismatch as well. Washington is 2-8 in its past 10 contests, so Payton Pritchard will catch a break in his return.

Additionally, the Wizards are 4-13-1 ATS in their previous 18 encounters versus Atlantic Division opponents. But they’re also 2-6 in their last eight home games. The point total has gone under in nine of Washington’s past 12 matchups against the Celtics.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the C’s have an 86.3% chance of defeating Washington. Sportsbooks show Boston as an 11-point favorite on the road at Capital One Arena. Since Beal is out for this game, the Celtics probably don’t need Payton Pritchard for this one. Though, participating before the playoffs is still important.

