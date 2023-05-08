The Boston Celtics had multiple chances to beat the 76ers yesterday, but they couldn’t escape Game 4 with a win. James Harden was the hero of the night for Philadelphia in more than a few ways. His 42 points led the Sixers and his clutch three-pointer gave them a one-point lead with less than 20 seconds left. Harden is the first 76er since Allen Iverson to have multiple 40-point games in a postseason.

After his 45-point performance in Game 1, James Harden struggled after that. That was until his 42 points vs the Celtics yesterday to tie the series at 2-2. Philly narrowly escaped with a 116-115 as Marcus Smart’s three-pointer did not beat the buzzer.

It was a hard-fought game from both sides and Harden’s clutch three-pointer would be the difference. Tying the series brings new life to the Sixer’s locker room. They are now in a best-of-three series and need to win two of the next three to advance. Two of the games will be on the road and the task will not be easy.

James Harden is the first 76ers player to have multiple 40-point games in a postseason since Allen Iverson. pic.twitter.com/HicGtRPtz4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 7, 2023

James Harden led the 76ers yesterday with 47 minutes played in Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers needed a win last night and James Harden was answering the call all game long. It took OT to decide Game 4 and the Sixers prevailed, 116-115. Harden nearly had a triple-double with 42/8/9 along with 4 steals and 1 block. He was 16-23 from the field and 6-9 from deep.

Philly needed this type of game from Harden if they wanted to win yesterday. League MVP, Joel Embiid, is still not 100 percent and is wearing a large knee brace. Embiid looked gassed in the fourth quarter and OT of Game 4. Luckily, Harden was on his game last night and was able to deliver a clutch game-winning three.

Game 5 is tomorrow night at 7:30 pm EST. The series shifts back to Boston and the Celtics will look to bounce back after a tough loss yesterday. NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (-300) to win Game 5 at home.