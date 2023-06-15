Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has committed to play for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup this summer in the Philippines. Kessler, 21, was selected 22nd overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Auburn product and TyTy Washington Jr. were then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jake LaRavia.

Last July, Minnesota dealt Kessler, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt, and five future first-round draft picks to Utah for Rudy Gobert. Kessler went on to sign a four-year, $13.37 million rookie scale contract with the Jazz.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Jazz hold 25th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Portland Trail Blazers better odds.

Thirty-two national teams will compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, which runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, 2023. The Group Phase takes place in Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines. The Final Phase will occur in the Philippine capital city of Manila.

Eight other players joining Walker Kessler at this year’s FIBA World Cup includes Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Bobby Portis, and Austin Reaves.

Kessler made 40 starts out of 74 appearances in his rookie season with the Jazz. The 7-foot-1 center averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 23 minutes per game. He also shot 72% from the floor, 33.3% beyond the arc, and 51.6% at the foul line.

In Utah’s 121-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Mar. 25, the rookie scored a career-high 31 points in 34 minutes as a starter. Along with logging 11 boards, two assists, one steal, and one block, Kessler shot 14-of-16 (87.5%) from the field and knocked down three free throws.

Furthermore, in Utah’s 126-125 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 16, the center scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds. He finished 9-of-13 (69.2%) shooting from the floor and hit two free throws in 32 minutes as a starter.

Additionally, Kessler finished eighth in offensive rebounds (231), fourth in blocks (173), 19th in defensive box plus/minus (1.5), 17th in defensive rating (110.8), and ninth in total rebound percentage (19.7%).

Plus, the center ranked fourth in offensive rebound percentage (14.9%) and second in block percentage (8.6%). For other advanced stats, Kessler recorded a true shooting percentage of 70.2% and a player efficiency rating of 21.5.

Will the Utah Jazz center dominate the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023?

