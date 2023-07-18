The Utah Jazz have signed center Omer Yurtseven to a two-year, $5.83 million contract, per sources. He’s projected to earn $2,841,629 in 2023-24 and has a non-guaranteed salary of $2,983,710 in 2024-25. His new deal also includes a trade restriction. Yurtseven, 25, cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023.

The 7-foot center went undrafted out of Georgetown University in 2020. In December that same year, Yurtseven was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder a day after signing an Exhibit 10 contract. In May 2021, he inked a two-year, $1.54 million Rest-of-Season deal with the Miami Heat.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Utah Jazz hold 26th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets.

Free agent Omer Yurtseven has agreed on a two-year deal with the Utah Jazz, agent Keith Glass tells ESPN. The starting salary in the first year is $2.8M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 17, 2023



Furthermore, Yurtseven made 12 starts in 56 appearances with the Heat in his rookie 2021-22 season. He averaged 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 12.6 minutes per game while shooting 52.6% from the field and 62.3% outside the arc.

In Miami’s 115-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 2, 2022, the center recorded a career-high 22 points, 16 rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes as a starter. The former Hoya also shot 11-of-18 (61.1%) from the floor.

Utah Jazz sign center Omer Yurtseven to a two-year, $5.83 million contract; the 7-foot big man cannot be traded until Dec. 15

A day later in the Heat’s 115-108 loss against the Golden State Warriors, Yurtseven logged five points, a career-high 17 boards, two assists, and two steals in 34 minutes of action.

Moreover, the center made just nine appearances off the bench with Miami in the 2022-23 season. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra allowed more playing time for fellow centers Bam Adebayo and Cody Zeller.

In his sophomore season, Yurtseven averaged 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 9.2 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 59.3% from the field, 42.9% from 3-point range, and 83.3% at the foul line. However, these stats are inflated due to the small number of games played.

Some things to like about Omer Yurtseven, a 25-year-old 7-footer from Turkey He’s shown flashes of being able to shoot it, he’s an okay shot blocker with pretty good touch Solid signing for the Jazz to add more depth at the Center position pic.twitter.com/X5d714sa2q — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) July 17, 2023



In Miami’s 123-110 regular-season finale win over the Orlando Magic on Apr. 9, the big man posted season highs of 14 points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. He finished 5-of-9 (55.6%) shooting from the floor and drained three free throws.

Additionally, Yurtseven is expected to compete with Jazz backup center Kelly Olynyk for minutes. Not to mention, other centers on Utah’s roster include NBA All-Rookie First-Team member Walker Kessler and 2021 undrafted prospect Micah Potter.

