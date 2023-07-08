Jazz waive former Wizards center Vernon Carey Jr.

The Utah Jazz are waiving 6-foot-9 center Vernon Carey Jr., who signed a non-guaranteed deal on Apr. 8. The Florida native was selected 32nd overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Duke.

Carey Jr. made four starts in 19 appearances of his rookie 2020-21 season with Charlotte. He averaged 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 6.1 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the floor and 81.8% at the foul line.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Utah Jazz hold 26th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets.

The Utah Jazz waived Vernon Carey Jr today. Carey Jr signed with Utah toward the end of the 2022-23 season on a non-guaranteed deal. He played for the Jazz during this weeks SLC Summer League

Best of luck on your basketball journey Vernon #JazzNation #UtahJazz #TakeNote#NBA pic.twitter.com/MANw9eIjec — JazzNation (@JazzNationNews) July 7, 2023



In Charlotte’s 130-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Apr. 16, 2021, the third-year center scored a career-high 21 points in 35 minutes as a starter. Along with grabbing six boards, Carey Jr. shot 9-of-14 (64.3%) from the field and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Last February, the Hornets traded Carey Jr., Ish Smith, and a 2023 second-round draft pick to the Washington Wizards for Montrezl Harrell. Washington also received a trade exception.

Utah Jazz waive former Washington Wizards center Vernon Carey Jr., who signed a two-year, $2.1 million contract in April

Moreover, Vernon Carey Jr. made one start in only seven outings of the 2021-22 season. He averaged 2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. The former Blue Devil also shot 53.8% from the floor and 46.2% at the free throw line.

In 11 games played off the bench with the Wizards in the 2022-23 season, the center averaged 1.0 rebound and 2.5 minutes per game. He scored a basket in wins against the Milwaukee Bucks (Jan. 1) and San Antonio Spurs (Jan. 30).

Vernon Carey Jr with some really good defense against Chet. He’s been solid tonight pic.twitter.com/SV5I2QfcAe — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) July 4, 2023



With the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ G League affilite, Carey Jr. averaged career highs of 20.7 points and 27.6 minutes per game in the 2022-23 season. In addition to notching 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, he shot 61.9% from the field.

On Mar. 1, Carey Jr. was waived by the Wizards.

On Apr. 8, the center signed a two-year, $2.1 million contract with the Jazz.

NBA Betting Content You May Like