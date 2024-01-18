Josh Giddey won’t face charges after allegations of inappropriate relationship with minor

Almost two months after Josh Giddey had been first accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, the police announced this Wednesday that the player won’t be facing any charges.

The Newport Beach Police released a statement this week explaining their decision, after detectives couldn’t find any criminal activity involving the Oklahoma City star after several investigations.

“After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey,” the statement read. “Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also confirmed the news. “Newport Beach Police says it was unable to corroborate any criminal activity involving Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey,” the insider posted on X.

Back when the police first announced the investigations, the Thunder wing had been asked about the situation, but he declined to speak on the matter. “I understand the question, obviously,” the Aussie said back in November. “No further comment right now. I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say.”

A couple of weeks later in December, NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed the situation by saying that the league was going to hold off on any punishment until they knew the results of the investigation.

“Where there is a criminal investigation, we take a back seat,” he explained. “So you have an allegation, you have an ongoing criminal investigation. That impacts how the players and the Player’s Association can work with us because of course the player needs to protect his rights. I’m not going to say never ever, but this is the path we have consistently followed … that’s where things currently stand.”

Fans have flooded the internet saying that Giddey probably paid the minor’s family to remain silent during investigation

Many NBA fans believe the justice system has treated Josh Giddey unfairly, as the Newport Beach Police says it was unable to corroborate any criminal activity while everyone saw the evidence online in November.

Ever since the situation arouse, the Thunder player has been getting booed during NBA matches. Most of the fans have voiced a bold condemnation of his actions, while others applauded the Los Angeles Lakers crowd for booing him recently.

Others suggest he probably paid out the minor’s family to remain silent during the investigations. “We saw the evidence your honor,” said fan Connor Bradley on his X account, while another called Arkaavs wrote: “So basically he paid the girls parents and it all went away.”

The 21-year-old isn’t having his best season so far, after averaging career lows at 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 45% shooting.