Kevin Durant averaging 30.1 PPG on 67.2% true shooting, the highest in NBA history

Through 31 starts, MVP candidate Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets is averaging 30.1 points per game and a true shooting percentage of 67.2%, the highest TSP by a player to average 30 points in a season in NBA history.

While shooting 36.1% from 3-point range and a career-high 56.4% from the field, the 12-time All-Star is also logging 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Kevin Durant has the sixth-best odds to win MVP in 2023. A few sportsbooks show better odds for Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Of course, the forward’s 67.2% TSP is the highest of his 15-year career. Kevin Durant recorded a TSP of 66.6% in the 2020-21 season, when the four-time scoring champ averaged 26.9 points on 53.7% shooting from the floor and a career-best 45% beyond the arc.

Nets center Nic Claxton leads the NBA in TSP (70.4%). But the fourth-year player is averaging only 11.6 points per game. Next, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ranks second, recording a TSP of 68.8%. He is currently logging 24.7 points per game this season.

Kevin Durant is averaging 30.1 points per game and a 67.2% true shooting percentage, the highest for a player recording 30-plus points in NBA history

Additionally, Durant is not projected to win MVP this season, but the two-time NBA champ has an excellent case. The Nets wing leads the league in points (934), field goals (335), and 2-point field goals (283).

Not to mention, he ranks eighth in true shooting percentage, seventh in blocks (49), fifth in free throw shooting (92.6%), and sixth in player efficiency rating (27).

According to Second Spectrum statistics, seven players have defended 100 isolations this season. Kevin Durant has allowed the fewest points per iso. Here is the list: Durant (0.85), Claxton (0.87), Clint Capela (0.9), Grant Williams (0.91), Kevon Looney (0.95), Evan Mobley (0.96), and Deni Avdija (1.08).

In other news, the Nets made history on Wednesday night, scoring 91 points in the first half against the Golden State Warriors. Their first-half score was the third-largest in NBA history. Twenty-one of Durant’s 23 points were scored in the first two quarters.

Brooklyn went on to win 143-113, improving to 20-12 for the season. “It’s the Warriors,” Kevin Durant said after the blowout win. “You always respect them no matter who’s on the floor. They have a championship system and championship players.”